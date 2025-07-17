The 3 Ingredients Required To Make Homemade Banana Brownies

Brownies are one of the best chocolate desserts out there. With that rich, chocolatey flavor paired with a gooey center and crackly top ... do I really need to say more? There are plenty of ways to make brownies extra fudgy or fancy, but this recipe is all about making your life simpler. And if you have a few ripe bananas sitting aimlessly in your fridge, here's the perfect way to use them: Turn them into three-ingredient brownies. All you need are bananas, unsweetened cocoa powder, and peanut butter.

Once you've mashed your bananas, just mix in the peanut butter and cocoa powder until your mixture resembles a brownie batter. Bake your creation for around 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and voilà! These will be the easiest brownies you've ever made. Both the peanut butter and banana will give you rich and fudgy results — and for maximum sweetness, use the ripest bananas you have. If they aren't super ripe, using sweetened cocoa powder or adding in some sugar is an easy fix.