Does Pouring Milk Before Cereal Actually Keep Cereal Crispier?

In all of history, mankind has pondered many important questions, such as when the universe was created, and what came first, the chicken or the egg? But today, I am tackling one of the world's most pressing issues: How the heck do you prevent cereal from getting soggy in milk so quickly? I've heard a rumor that there's one trick you can employ to prevent this from happening, but it seems out of order. The trick is to pour the milk into the bowl before you pour cereal into it.

When you think about it, aside from covering each flake in a thin layer of paraffin wax (or perhaps deep frying it), there really isn't much you can do to change the method in which you serve cereal. Would this small adjustment really be what does the trick? In order to figure this out, I decided to run an informal experiment to see if there was a perceptible change in crunchiness.

I did a side-by-side timed comparison of two bowls of cereal, one with the milk poured into the bowl first, the other with the cereal down first (with the milk then poured in, aka the regular way). I decided to use corn flakes since I was hard-pressed to think of another cereal that I associated with both crunch and sogginess at the same time. As much as I love being regular, I'll skip the Fiber One, thanks.