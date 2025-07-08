Our Least Favorite 'Healthy' Cereal Tastes Like Cardboard At Best

To be fair, the nutritional label on Fiber One Original is impressive. It's to each his own when it comes to the importance of flavor, too. Some people love eating Fiber One by itself with milk — others hate it. If you're going for healthy and that's your main focal point, it offers 18 grams of fiber in a single serving, which is nearly ¾ of the daily recommended for adults. That's significant. If you're someone who needs more fiber in their diet, Fiber One cereal can be a useful tool.

If you can't stomach the flavor but want the nutrition, you can try to dress it up with fruit or milk alternatives like berries or yogurt instead of milk. Some people don't like that Fiber One has aspartame (an artificial sweetener), but it's difficult to find cereals that are truly 100% natural.

There are better alternatives within the same brand, however, like Fiber One Honey Clusters which add a little sweetness and texture variation that makes the eating experience more enjoyable. It's still high in fiber, but it feels more like a cereal you'd want to eat rather than one you feel obligated to. If your goal is to eat better, there's no shortage of options. But when it comes to taste and texture, Fiber One Original isn't high on our list — and probably never will be.