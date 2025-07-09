The One Tool You Need For Grilling Pizza This Summer
Few will complain about being served veggie skewers accompanied by all the meaty fare that typically comes off the grill during summer cookouts, but you can really impress attendees by straying from the norm. If there ever was a crowd-pleaser people can always get behind, pizza is it. Whether you whip together a homemade pizza dough or opt for grilling a convenient frozen pizza, the smoky notes the open flames impart to the dish make it something special and quintessentially summery. Yet, just like any other task, you need the right tools for the job. Grilling guru Nathan Gerard said a barbecue alone won't cut it.
As the manager at Pellet Head, a purveyor of grills, stoves, and accessories to make cookouts a worry-free affair, Gerard revealed that when cooking pizza for a BBQ, having a quality peel in hand is a must. "It's a total game-changer for sliding pizzas on and off the grill without wrecking the crust," he said. Everyone who has ever tossed a pie over flames knows grilled pizza is all about that crispy crust. Even if you buy a device dedicated solely to making the dish outdoors, like the Pellet Head Wood Pellet Fired Stone Pizza Oven, without a proper peel, you are asking for trouble.
A pizza peel wasn't the only thing Gerard recommended for folks attempting to make a smoky pie. "You'll also want a pizza stone or steel and maybe a grill-safe thermometer to keep the heat in check," he said. Yet, without a sturdy tool to help you transfer the dish form one place to another, those items won't do you much good.
What type of pizza peel works best for grilling?
A quick Google search reveals that folks have two primary choices regarding pizza peels: wood or metal. But which is ideal for a smoky grilled pie? Gerard laid bare what each tool does best. "Wood peels are great for loading the pizza — less sticking," he said. "Metal peels are better for turning or pulling the pizza off the grill." As it turns out, just like pizza slices, having two peels is better than one.
Of course, not everyone wants to purchase two tools for the rare occasion they're grilling pizza in the summer. It's worth noting that, despite being a bit more challenging to launch the dough onto the grill, the metal options are generally lighter; making them easier to maneuver. A rounded handle also increases the ease of use, which is crucial as you don't want to be fumbling around with a peel that feels awkward in your hands while your precious pie hangs in the balance.
Whichever type you opt for, it needs some prep before it can perform as intended. Gerard indicated it is essential to "dust it with flour or cornmeal." As he explained, "It helps the dough slide off clean. A sticky peel can ruin everything real quick." A peel is an absolute necessity when grilling pizza, but it only works properly if you give the tool the assistance it needs to do its job.