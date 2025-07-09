The One Tool You Need For Grilling Pizza This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few will complain about being served veggie skewers accompanied by all the meaty fare that typically comes off the grill during summer cookouts, but you can really impress attendees by straying from the norm. If there ever was a crowd-pleaser people can always get behind, pizza is it. Whether you whip together a homemade pizza dough or opt for grilling a convenient frozen pizza, the smoky notes the open flames impart to the dish make it something special and quintessentially summery. Yet, just like any other task, you need the right tools for the job. Grilling guru Nathan Gerard said a barbecue alone won't cut it.

As the manager at Pellet Head, a purveyor of grills, stoves, and accessories to make cookouts a worry-free affair, Gerard revealed that when cooking pizza for a BBQ, having a quality peel in hand is a must. "It's a total game-changer for sliding pizzas on and off the grill without wrecking the crust," he said. Everyone who has ever tossed a pie over flames knows grilled pizza is all about that crispy crust. Even if you buy a device dedicated solely to making the dish outdoors, like the Pellet Head Wood Pellet Fired Stone Pizza Oven, without a proper peel, you are asking for trouble.

A pizza peel wasn't the only thing Gerard recommended for folks attempting to make a smoky pie. "You'll also want a pizza stone or steel and maybe a grill-safe thermometer to keep the heat in check," he said. Yet, without a sturdy tool to help you transfer the dish form one place to another, those items won't do you much good.