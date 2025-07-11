The Easiest Way To Tell The Difference Between Crystal And Glass Dishware When Thrifting

Whether you're an aspiring collector of vintage dishes or someone who prides themselves on being a walking guide to all of the different types of cocktail glasses, deciphering glass from crystal can be pretty easy to do. Crystal is glass that's made with added minerals – like magnesium, zinc, and lead — that make it more durable than regular glass. It can also have a more elegant appearance. This added durability means it can be made thinner than regular glass without a large increase in fragility.

To know whether you've got crystal or glass, hold it up to a light source, whether it's a window, a lightbulb, or your phone flashlight. Crystal will create a lovely rainbow prism, while regular glass will just let the light shine on through. The next method is simple, and while it isn't exactly how restaurants choose their glassware, it might look less odd in a thrift store than shining a light through a bowl. Tap the glass with your finger — a gentle, long-lasting bell sound means you've struck crystal, while regular glass gives a short, more muted sound.

To understand if the crystal contains lead, pay attention to how long the bell sound lasts. Lead-based crystal will have the same sound as lead-free, but it will last longer. If you're a really committed investigator, keep a small ultraviolet light on hand to shine on the piece. Crystal will look purple and blue, while glass will not.