How To Properly Clean Vintage Dishes Without Ruining Them

You should wash brand-new dishes before using them, and you really have to wash vintage dishes before using them. However, from the very first wash, vintage dishware requires a different level of care than modern dishes. Keep these well-loved serving pieces looking and performing their best by avoiding the harshness of a dishwasher, and hand-washing them after each use. But before you jump right in, make sure your sink is clean and lined with a towel or rubber mat to prevent any chips, should the dish get dropped or bumped.

Clean your dishes one at a time with either a soft sponge or a microfiber towel using a gentle soap. Avoid anything with lemon, as the acidity will be too harsh for vintage dishes. After thoroughly rinsing the dish with warm water, lay it upside down on a towel to air-dry. Or, if you'd rather dry as you go, be sure to use a soft towel that won't leave any streaks or lint residue. If you spot a stain while cleaning, don't jump to harsh chemicals to get rid of it; mix a little water with baking soda until you get a paste-like texture, then gently rub it on the stain. You can also use baking soda and vinegar paste (white vinegar is best) to remove discolorations.