The Sweet Aldi Cheese You Need To Make A Gourmet Spinach Salad
Spinach salad often gets a bad rap for being boring, but in my opinion, it can be absolutely delicious –- you just need to add some fun textures and flavors. Toss in some nuts, maple-flavored Spam, or a flavorful cheese. And when it comes to cheese, Aldi has you covered. Its Emporium Selection Blueberry Vanilla Flavored Goat Cheese Log is one of the best cheeses you can buy at Aldi, and it couldn't be better for crumbling onto your next spinach salad.
This Aldi goat cheese has a mix of sweet and tart flavors from the blueberries and vanilla, which balances the bitterness and earthiness of spinach perfectly. This cheese has a unique flavor that will completely elevate your spinach salad in ways that more plain cheeses can't compete with. It also has a crumbly consistency, making it easy to add texture and gourmet taste to every bite of your salad. If you love a visually appealing dish, the impressive purple and white colors will make your spinach salad look restaurant-worthy.
What to add to your blueberry goat cheese spinach salad
This Aldi goat cheese elevates a basic spinach salad, but there are a few other ingredients you can add to really make your dish a crowd-pleaser. Add some toasted pecans or walnuts, which not only give a satisfying crunch but also add a nutty flavor that complements the sweet cheese and slightly bitter spinach. For extra sweetness, add in some fresh strawberries or blueberries — this allows the fruity flavors of the cheese to really shine through while balancing any bitter spinach leaves.
Tossing in some sliced red onion or shallot is also an easy way to bring a sharp bite to the salad, cutting through the richness of the goat cheese. If you want to add more of a buttery texture, avocado slices will complement the soft cheese and mellow out the flavor of your spinach. It's also important to pick the perfect salad dressing, and since spinach leaves have a softer texture, a lighter vinaigrette is your best bet.