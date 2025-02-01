The Sweet And Savory Bacon Bits Swap You Need For Next-Level Spinach Salad

Bacon is good on a spinach salad, but it might be a little expected. Why not switch it up with another salty, meaty, and delicious topping? That is where maple-flavored Spam comes in. It may be one of the types of Spam you never knew about, but once you try it, you're sure to be hooked. It has a hint of sweetness and is a bit darker in color than the original version, and it is the perfect proteinaceous topping for a spinach salad. The flavor of the meat goes well with the earthy taste of the greens, and it ties in nicely with other salad ingredients, such as apples, tangy feta cheese, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, and a sweet maple vinaigrette. This is a great way to use up an opened can of Spam that you might have leftover from breakfast.

For this recipe, the maple-flavored Spam should be cut into small cubes, similar to the chunks of ham you would use for a chef's salad. Simply pan-sear the bites in some oil until they are browned before adding them to the salad. Be aware that it can burn easily since it is already cooked. Think of the Spam as a softer stand-in for bacon. Though it will get pleasantly crispy on the outside, the tenderness on the inside of each bite of Spam will accent the crunch of the nuts and crispness of the apples. Overall, it's a perfect addition to this sweet spinach salad, making it a filling meal you will crave again and again.