How To Supreme A Citrus Fruit Like A Professional Chef

Restaurants often employ delicious but complicated techniques that are difficult to replicate in a home kitchen. Luckily, not all techniques are as complex as they look. Case in point: the citrus supreme. As Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, explained to The Takeout, "It's a technique where you remove the skin, pith, and membrane from citrus segments, leaving you with clean slices of fruit." The point of this technique is to reduce the bitterness of citrus fruits and to make dishes more aesthetically pleasing.

Supreming a citrus is much easier than it sounds. "To supreme citrus, you really only need a sharp paring knife and a steady hand," said Littley. A paring knife is one of the must-have knives everyone should have in their kitchen, but even if you're well-equipped, sharpness also matters. You probably don't sharpen your knives as often as you should. Make sure the paring knife isn't dull as this will only make the supreming process unnecessarily difficult. Once that's sorted, "Slice off the top and bottom of the fruit so it sits flat, then carefully trim off the peel and white pith by following the curve of the fruit. From there, cut between the membranes to release each segment." That's it. In a few simple steps, you'll have juicy citrus flesh to add flavor and elegance to dishes.