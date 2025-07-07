The Old-School Wendy's Menu Item That Took Customers' Tastebuds To The Carolinas
Wendy's has seen several menu items come and go over the years, with the 1990s being a particularly experimental period for the fast food chain. And while there are countless forgotten Wendy's items from the '90s that we love to revisit, the Carolina Classic burger is one of the most interesting due to its unique taste and marketing.
The Carolina Classic — which was a Wendy's burger topped with chili, coleslaw, diced onions, and mustard — was first introduced at a Wendy's location in Rockingham, North Carolina, in 1994. The unique menu item became a hit among locals, propelling it to become a national sensation during a limited-time-only run in 1995. It would quietly vanish off the menu soon after, making its long-awaited return decades later.
However, even if you were enjoying Wendy's throughout its 2019 return, you still might've missed out on the Carolina Classic burger, because its return was limited to Wendy's restaurants within North and South Carolina. Customers outside of the two Eastern states who loved the Carolina Classic were completely out of luck. Nevertheless, the burger once again dropped off the menu sometime in 2020 and hasn't been seen since, much to the dismay of its many fans.
Wendy's Carolina Classic was based on the regions signature topping combination
The Carolina Classic's debut in the 1990s was the result of a unique combination of chili, coleslaw, diced onions, and mustard, which had been a staple condiment combination throughout the Carolinas for several decades prior. Similar to the unique BBQ sauce stylings of the Carolinas, the four ingredients are integral to Carolina grilling and barbecuing culture, as they're used on both burgers and hot dogs throughout the region.
As for getting the burger today, it's not currently possible to purchase at Wendy's — even using secret menu methods. While you are more than welcome to enjoy a Wendy's burger with chili, onions, and mustard, the chain doesn't currently offer coleslaw as a side dish or topping option on the menu. However, if you do find that you absolutely need to try the delicious taste of a Carolina Classic from Wendy's, basic coleslaw recipes can take as little as 15 minutes to make, meaning the menu item is far from impossible to replicate succinctly on your own. Or, if you're living in the Carolinas, many of the top burger spots across the two states, such as Al's Burger Shack, also offer the classic dish on their menus.