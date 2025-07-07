The Old-School Wendy's Menu Item That Took Customers' Tastebuds To The Carolinas

Wendy's has seen several menu items come and go over the years, with the 1990s being a particularly experimental period for the fast food chain. And while there are countless forgotten Wendy's items from the '90s that we love to revisit, the Carolina Classic burger is one of the most interesting due to its unique taste and marketing.

The Carolina Classic — which was a Wendy's burger topped with chili, coleslaw, diced onions, and mustard — was first introduced at a Wendy's location in Rockingham, North Carolina, in 1994. The unique menu item became a hit among locals, propelling it to become a national sensation during a limited-time-only run in 1995. It would quietly vanish off the menu soon after, making its long-awaited return decades later.

However, even if you were enjoying Wendy's throughout its 2019 return, you still might've missed out on the Carolina Classic burger, because its return was limited to Wendy's restaurants within North and South Carolina. Customers outside of the two Eastern states who loved the Carolina Classic were completely out of luck. Nevertheless, the burger once again dropped off the menu sometime in 2020 and hasn't been seen since, much to the dismay of its many fans.