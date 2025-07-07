The Custardy American Fruit That You Won't Find At The Grocery Store

If you walk around the produce section of any well-stocked grocery store, you can find things like bananas from Guatemala, papayas from Mexico, and grapes from Chile. Many of our fruits and vegetables are imported from other countries, particularly when they aren't otherwise in season in the United States. Curiously, there is one native North American fruit that you'll likely never see on the shelves of your supermarket, and that's the pawpaw fruit.

I had the pleasure of trying pawpaw when I lived in Pennsylvania. A client of my husband's grew them on her property and gave him a few to take home. They were green, oblong-shaped fruits (they resembled small, unripe mangos) but the inside was a yellow-colored pulp with large black seeds. I remember the flesh being very creamy, almost like custard, and the flavor reminded me of a mix of banana, pineapple, and orange. Frankly, it was divine. After some research, I learned that pawpaws grow abundantly in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, and as far south as northern Florida. So, why had I never heard of them before?

The reason you've probably never seen this fruit in a store is because they are extremely fragile, with a very short shelf life. Once they fall or are plucked from a tree, you basically have a three to five-day window before they turn mushy and brown. That doesn't exactly fit the shipping or storage demands of commercial produce departments. If you can't grow them, your best bet is seeking them out at a farmers market or in CSA organizations where they'll likely be found in the early fall.