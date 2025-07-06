Why Caffeinated Alcoholic Drinks Are Banned In America

For better or worse, America is pretty lax about what you can or can't consume. While countries like the United Kingdom will wring their hands and place taxes on anything that might be slightly unhealthy, America's policy can be mostly summed up as "YOLO." Who says you can't buy a soda the size of a fire hydrant? This is America! You can do whatever you please, so long as you have the money. So when the FDA sticks its neck out and makes a point to ban something, it's enough to make you raise your eyebrows. Case in point: the FDA ban on caffeinated alcoholic beverages, which went into effect in 2010 due to concerns about the safety of drinks like Four Loko and Joose.

In those heady days before the ban, a can of Four Loko might have contained three coffee cups' worth of caffeine and four beers' worth of alcohol — a truly bonkers combination that was predictably irresistible to party-hardy college students. Four Loko, as well as similar brands, leaned into this trend by introducing an assortment of sugar-rush flavors, such as Sour Apple and Blue Razz, and branding themselves as punky and youth-friendly. It's basically the same playbook energy drink and vape companies use today — except, somehow, these drinks were even worse for you.