The Chilly Way People Are Eating Their Popcorn

Popcorn can't pop without the presence of some water content inside the kernel before it hits the heat. That moisture causes steam pressure to build up until the starch and proteins within the kernel transform into a foam as the kernel explodes. After the foam quickly cools off, you are left with the crunchy puff we're all familiar with. But the act of heating the kernels doesn't necessarily eliminate all of the water content, and freezing the popcorn for a couple of hours may cause those water molecules to harden, creating an appetizing crunch. It could also be responsible for the saltier taste by compelling the salt to move toward the outside of the kernel, although it's also possible that chilling merely mutes other competing flavors, allowing the salt to take center stage.

Some fans of frozen popcorn are also pleased with the fact that the butter solidifies enough not to stick to their fingers while reaching into the bag for another handful. However, things don't stay frozen forever at room temperature. It doesn't take long for the popcorn to begin defrosting, and the quality of the butter on the outside could be diminished.

The concept of frozen popcorn might sound just as far-fetched as other TikTok popcorn hacks, but it isn't just social media recommending it. Professionals in the field of popcorn (Yep, that's a thing) also advocate for freezing or refrigerating popcorn to keep it fresh. If nothing else, it may prevent you from having to resurrect stale leftover popcorn that sat around at room temperature for too long.