Here's What We Think Gilmore Girls Lorelai And Rory Would Eat At McDonald's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As an avid binge-watcher of "Gilmore Girls" and honorary resident of Stars Hollow, I feel more than equipped to make a judgment call on what the mother-daughter pair would order if they frequented McDonald's. When it comes to fast food, few fictional duos have the appetite (or attitude) of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Their love of takeout, coffee, and all things fried is legendary, so naturally, imagining them at a McDonald's drive-thru is fun if you really know their personalities and affinities.

For starters, they'd undoubtedly order enough food for a small army under the guise of trying a little of everything. It would be very similar to their logic of ordering the entire Chinese food menu so they can eat a third of it and live off the leftovers for a week.

They'd order every burger on the menu, a couple McChickens for balance from all the beef, McNuggets, lots of fries, apple pies, and soft-serve cones to round things out. Naturally, they'd get two large Diet Cokes because neither girl really drinks water with intentionality. They'd sit in the car, blasting '80s music, dipping fries in barbecue sauce, and critiquing everything with the enthusiasm of two people who treat food as a lifestyle and not just a meal. If they didn't eat in the car, they'd take it home, lay everything out, and get to business while watching television and making pop culture references with a copy of "Anna Karenina" lying somewhere nearby.