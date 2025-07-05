Here's What We Think Gilmore Girls Lorelai And Rory Would Eat At McDonald's
As an avid binge-watcher of "Gilmore Girls" and honorary resident of Stars Hollow, I feel more than equipped to make a judgment call on what the mother-daughter pair would order if they frequented McDonald's. When it comes to fast food, few fictional duos have the appetite (or attitude) of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Their love of takeout, coffee, and all things fried is legendary, so naturally, imagining them at a McDonald's drive-thru is fun if you really know their personalities and affinities.
For starters, they'd undoubtedly order enough food for a small army under the guise of trying a little of everything. It would be very similar to their logic of ordering the entire Chinese food menu so they can eat a third of it and live off the leftovers for a week.
They'd order every burger on the menu, a couple McChickens for balance from all the beef, McNuggets, lots of fries, apple pies, and soft-serve cones to round things out. Naturally, they'd get two large Diet Cokes because neither girl really drinks water with intentionality. They'd sit in the car, blasting '80s music, dipping fries in barbecue sauce, and critiquing everything with the enthusiasm of two people who treat food as a lifestyle and not just a meal. If they didn't eat in the car, they'd take it home, lay everything out, and get to business while watching television and making pop culture references with a copy of "Anna Karenina" lying somewhere nearby.
What Rory and Lorelai would order at McDonald's
Here's what I think they'd order individually if forced to choose. Lorelai would gravitate toward mixing and matching flavors, so I'd say she's getting the Big Mac meal with extra fries and a milkshake. Also, she's absolutely ordering a McFlurry and a hot apple pie, then dunking the pie into the McFlurry because why not? If she's getting breakfast, which they both loved, I can see her getting the Sausage McMuffin with egg, hash browns on the side, and two packs of syrup even if nothing on her tray really needs it. And you know she's getting a huge cup of coffee to go with her breakfast.
Rory would lean on tried-and-true comfort food classics. She'd be a McNuggets loyalist — no question — with both ranch and honey mustard dipping sauces (because she's thoughtful like that). A cheeseburger might make its way into the order, but she's mainly here for the consistency: hot fries, a McDouble, and maybe a caramel sundae during finals week. Breakfast is all about the pancakes for sure, and she's ordering them with extra syrup, like always.
The two would absolutely try every limited-time offer, like the McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie or the iconic Shamrock Shake. Lorelai would make a whole event out of it, and Rory would take notes, possibly considering an op-ed on fast food culture and nostalgia.
What the Gilmore Girls would absolutely never order
For all their food-loving ways, there are definitely a few items Lorelai and Rory would skip from the McDonald's menu. First off, salads are a hard no for Lorelai (with the exception of Friday night dinners at Emily's and Richard's). Unless it was smothered in fries and cheese, a McDonald's salad would be dismissed with a sarcastic quip and a dramatic eye roll. "If I wanted to eat leaves, I'd raid the neighbor's hedges," she'd say, pushing the plastic bowl aside in favor of something fried and fabulous.
Rory, while more open to the occasional grown-up choice, would probably pass on anything that feels too far from what she normally eats. She'd stay away from the Filet-O-Fish. Not that she never ate seafood — it just wasn't high on her favorites list, unlike pizza, Pop-Tarts, Chinese food, burgers, fries, desserts, and coffee.