The Case For Adding Soy Milk To Your Scrambled Eggs
For many, scrambled eggs are at their best when you add some liquid to the mix before you cook them. While some opt to use water to make their scrambled eggs more fluffy, others use dairy products like milk, sour cream, or crème fraîche to make the dish creamier. However, one method you may have overlooked is adding soy milk to the breakfast staple. We recently spoke about the topic with Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, who gave us insight into the pros and cons of adding this popular dairy substitute.
"Soy milk adds moisture and a hint of nuttiness to scrambled eggs and, depending on the brand, can also affect the sweetness and texture," Serrano-Bahri told The Takeout. Similar to standard milk, adding just a small helping of soy milk can give the dish an optimal texture. "A small splash — about 1 tablespoon per 2 eggs — is enough to notice a slight creaminess without overwhelming the flavor." Serrano-Bahri went on to say, "If you're looking for dairy-free richness or added protein, unsweetened soy milk is a solid option."
The drawbacks of using soy milk in scrambled eggs
While small amounts of soy milk can improve scrambled eggs, the addition can be to the detriment of your dish if used incorrectly. More specifically, being cautious about your eggs' doneness is as important as ever when using soy milk. "It can slightly dull the natural egg flavor and may tighten the texture if overcooked," Serrano-Bahri warned. "Gentle heat is key."
With this in mind, what truly makes a difference when it comes to the consistency and flavor of your eggs is how you cook them rather than what add-ons you use. Cooking the eggs slowly on low heat before removing them from that heat a bit early is a great way to prevent your scrambled eggs from being overcooked. This allows the soy milk to work its magic and give the dish its unique flavor and texture — even more so than the milk itself. "I'd recommend it for dietary needs or flavor preference, but it's not essential for fluffiness," Serrano-Bahri concluded. "Air and technique matter more."