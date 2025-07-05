The Case For Adding Soy Milk To Your Scrambled Eggs

For many, scrambled eggs are at their best when you add some liquid to the mix before you cook them. While some opt to use water to make their scrambled eggs more fluffy, others use dairy products like milk, sour cream, or crème fraîche to make the dish creamier. However, one method you may have overlooked is adding soy milk to the breakfast staple. We recently spoke about the topic with Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, who gave us insight into the pros and cons of adding this popular dairy substitute.

"Soy milk adds moisture and a hint of nuttiness to scrambled eggs and, depending on the brand, can also affect the sweetness and texture," Serrano-Bahri told The Takeout. Similar to standard milk, adding just a small helping of soy milk can give the dish an optimal texture. "A small splash — about 1 tablespoon per 2 eggs — is enough to notice a slight creaminess without overwhelming the flavor." Serrano-Bahri went on to say, "If you're looking for dairy-free richness or added protein, unsweetened soy milk is a solid option."