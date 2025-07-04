When To Order And When To Avoid Restaurant Specials

Restaurant specials are often seen as the perfect option when you aren't exactly sure what you want from a new restaurant; why not try the thing on the menu that the establishment itself recommends you order? However, restaurant specials can range from high-quality, cost-effective dishes to bland, overdone items with leftover ingredients. While this general inconsistency is why you won't see chefs ordering the specials at restaurants, there are ways to tell the difference between good specials and bad ones.

Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R House in Miami, noted that the quality of a restaurant itself is likely the easiest indicator of what the special really is. "At a high-caliber spot, a 'special' is the chef showing off something he got at the market that morning — think diver scallops or figs that flirt back," Carulli explained. "But at a low-tier joint? 'Special' might just mean 'it's been in the walk-in too long and we need to move it.'" This key difference between a restaurant special being a matter of marketing rather than an actual special occasion dish can be detected easily by finding out how long the special has actually been on the menu. "If the special's been 'running all week,' it's not a special, it's leftovers with good PR," Carulli warned.