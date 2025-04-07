The Menu Red Flag Gordon Ramsay Says To Avoid At Restaurants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gordon Ramsay rose to fame on his reality TV shows, "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares," that showcased his explosive, profanity-laden outbursts and drew millions of viewers. But the celebrity chef is also a wildly successful restaurateur – Gordon Ramsay owns dozens of restaurants around the world – so his advice about what to order when eating out carries weight. One of his restaurant rules is to steer clear of ordering a special if there are too many of them on the menu.

Ramsay explained that if there a lot of specials, they really aren't what they're claiming to be. "Specials are there to disappear throughout the evening. When they list 10 specials, that's not special," he told the Daily Mail. He's also not a fan of the "soup du jour," having suggested the soup could be made and then served several days in a row. Ramsay's not the only celebrity chef who publicly disdained some restaurant specials, as the late Anthony Bourdain famously said in his 1999 book, "Kitchen Confidential," to never order fish on Monday because fish deliveries aren't made over the weekend so it won't be fresh. (He had a change of heart years later about whether you should avoid ordering fish on certain days.)

The problem with restaurant specials is that instead of being something creative or exceptional, they are often dishes made with ingredients that are leftover from previous days and need to be used up or they'll go bad. At the same time, because patrons believe they are getting something special, restaurants can charge more for them. This is partly why you won't see chefs ordering the specials at restaurants.