The Vintage Kitchen Storage Jars You Should Add To Your Cart When Thrifting

Some people go thrifting just to mosey about until something jumps out at them. Others go thrifting with a specific target in mind: a vintage Merry Mushroom storage jar. Released by Sears in the 1970s, Merry Mushroom is one of the vintage kitchen containers that could be worth big bucks. At the time of its release, the Merry Mushroom line spanned far beyond storage jars, into housewares, linens, and even light switch covers. But now, most vintage buyers have their focus set on a full set of storage jars. If you're lucky enough to find a set of these canisters, the price tag can range anywhere from $150 to $350, or more.

The whimsical mushroom design came from Sears housewares buyer, Jack Buchanan, who got the idea after taking a stroll in his backyard. The design remains incredibly beloved by buyers. The only downside is that it's extremely tricky to find a full set that's not only authentic, but that also comes from the same variant. The Merry Mushroom line was available in the United States and Canada and even launched at some paint-your-own ceramic establishments. A follow-up line of Merry Mushrooms came out in the 1980s as well, but this iteration is set apart by its flat illustrated mushroom design rather than the 3D ceramic relief on the original.