The Vintage Kitchen Storage Jars You Should Add To Your Cart When Thrifting
Some people go thrifting just to mosey about until something jumps out at them. Others go thrifting with a specific target in mind: a vintage Merry Mushroom storage jar. Released by Sears in the 1970s, Merry Mushroom is one of the vintage kitchen containers that could be worth big bucks. At the time of its release, the Merry Mushroom line spanned far beyond storage jars, into housewares, linens, and even light switch covers. But now, most vintage buyers have their focus set on a full set of storage jars. If you're lucky enough to find a set of these canisters, the price tag can range anywhere from $150 to $350, or more.
The whimsical mushroom design came from Sears housewares buyer, Jack Buchanan, who got the idea after taking a stroll in his backyard. The design remains incredibly beloved by buyers. The only downside is that it's extremely tricky to find a full set that's not only authentic, but that also comes from the same variant. The Merry Mushroom line was available in the United States and Canada and even launched at some paint-your-own ceramic establishments. A follow-up line of Merry Mushrooms came out in the 1980s as well, but this iteration is set apart by its flat illustrated mushroom design rather than the 3D ceramic relief on the original.
How to tell if you've got the real Merry Mushroom
Vintage dishware can be worth big bucks, and with that comes fakes. When sourcing Merry Mushroom, it can be tricky to tell if you've got the real deal, as well as establish the specific version. The containers in the U.S. line don't typically have a maker's mark on the bottom of the jar, though sometimes they'll have a stamp that says Sears or Japan. Canadian Merry Mushrooms were made by Laurentian Pottery and will have that company's maker's mark on the bottom. Canadian Merry Mushrooms also have a slightly less vibrant color palette than those distributed in the U.S.
This makes it easier to tell whether you've got a jar from the U.S. or Canada, especially if you've already got one or two in your collection to compare. However, to really make sure no one is trying to sell you a modern hand-painted jar as "vintage," pay attention to the gradient on the lid. The way the brown gradually joins with the iconic mustard yellow is quite difficult to replicate. When hunting for your perfect vintage Merry Mushroom set, know what you're looking for and how to tell if it's authentic. Once you complete your collection, you can focus on how to properly clean your new vintage dishes without ruining them.