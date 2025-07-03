Forget The Oven, It's Time To Start Making Baked Potatoes On The Grill

When Dustin Green sets out to grill a baked potato, he first ensures it is free of dirt, bacteria, and pesticides. "When I make baked potatoes on the grill, I wash them first and then allow them to dry," he said. It seems obvious, but some folks take that step for granted when preparing produce.

Green shares something in common with celebrity chef Alton Brown, which is that he believes the secret to a perfect baked potato lies in keeping things simple when it comes to seasoning. He said, "Once dry, I toss the potatoes with a little oil and season with kosher salt." That's it. There's no need to search your spice rack for a combination of seasonings that will elevate your tater, because the real flavor accents are the toppings you load it with after it's baked.

Now for the grill. "I then wrap them in foil and cook them over indirect heat on the grill at 400-425°F for about an hour or until the middle is tender," Green said. "Once cooked through, I remove the potatoes from the foil, return them to the grill, and cook over indirect heat for 5 – 10 minutes to dry out the skin." All in all, it doesn't take much longer than baking them in the oven, and you impart an appetizing smokiness that only the open flames can produce. Green's method will never fail to produce a stellar spud, but if you're like Bobby Flay and prefer using a charcoal grill, consider forgoing indirect heat and placing the foiled tubers directly in the hot coals. Ash-roasting potatoes results in a crispy-skinned treat you won't soon forget.