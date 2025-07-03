Forget The Oven, It's Time To Start Making Baked Potatoes On The Grill
When searching for the most appropriate side dish for a perfectly grilled steak, you don't need to look any further than the humble baked potato. Some would consider it a crime not to include savory spuds alongside umami-laden barbecued fare. Yet, whether it stems from a lack of space on the grill or just being more familiar with the process, many folks often relegate it to being baked in the oven while the heroes of the day cook over open flames. However, according to Head Weber Grill Master Dustin Green, allowing the unpretentious tuber to share the limelight on the grates with all the meat is one of the best ways to upgrade a baked potato into an unforgettable eating experience.
"Grilling the potatoes adds a unique smoky flavor that enhances their taste compared to baking them in the oven," Green said. There are some things the oven simply cannot do, and imparting a smoky flavor to food on par with a grill is one of them. And let's not forget about what some consider the best part of a quality baked potato: the skin. "The grill's high heat also gives the potatoes a slightly crispy skin, which many people find appealing." Preparing a baked potato over flames might seem odd to those who have never tried it, but with the right know-how, it is just as easy as tossing it in the oven.
Baked potato perfection happens on the grill
When Dustin Green sets out to grill a baked potato, he first ensures it is free of dirt, bacteria, and pesticides. "When I make baked potatoes on the grill, I wash them first and then allow them to dry," he said. It seems obvious, but some folks take that step for granted when preparing produce.
Green shares something in common with celebrity chef Alton Brown, which is that he believes the secret to a perfect baked potato lies in keeping things simple when it comes to seasoning. He said, "Once dry, I toss the potatoes with a little oil and season with kosher salt." That's it. There's no need to search your spice rack for a combination of seasonings that will elevate your tater, because the real flavor accents are the toppings you load it with after it's baked.
Now for the grill. "I then wrap them in foil and cook them over indirect heat on the grill at 400-425°F for about an hour or until the middle is tender," Green said. "Once cooked through, I remove the potatoes from the foil, return them to the grill, and cook over indirect heat for 5 – 10 minutes to dry out the skin." All in all, it doesn't take much longer than baking them in the oven, and you impart an appetizing smokiness that only the open flames can produce. Green's method will never fail to produce a stellar spud, but if you're like Bobby Flay and prefer using a charcoal grill, consider forgoing indirect heat and placing the foiled tubers directly in the hot coals. Ash-roasting potatoes results in a crispy-skinned treat you won't soon forget.