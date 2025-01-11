You Should Be Burning Baked Potatoes On Purpose As A Treat

If you're a fan of the spud, you know they're delicious whether they are twice-baked potatoes, or cooked in the smoker, or if you mash or hash them. But what about searing your taters directly in the heart of burning charcoal or in the ashes of a dying flame? This cooking method takes nothing but ash or charcoal (and patience), so it's ideal if you adore flavorful food but don't have strong enough cooking chops to make Michelin-star potatoes just yet.

So, what is an ash-baked potato? It's as simple as it sounds. The most traditional method involves directly placing your potato onto hot coals and covering them with hot coals. This creates a den of heat that lets your potatoes bake evenly while retaining moisture, giving your tater a fluffy and soft interior infused with a delightful smoky flavor. It takes around 40 to 90 minutes to fully cook, depending on the potato's size and thickness, which isn't much longer than the 20 to 60 minutes it takes to oven-roast a potato. Martha Stewart suggests wrapping the potato in aluminum foil before placing it in ash from a fireplace or fire pit or directly on the charcoal of a grill. This is great if you want to eat the potato skin without having to scrape charcoal from it.