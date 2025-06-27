How Wine Corks Can Give Old Kitchen Knives A New Lease On Life

Owning a few good quality kitchen knives definitely makes cooking easier and more efficient — giving you better control and precision for cutting anything from herbs to veggies to meat (though you don't need 16 different knives to make a meal). But if you want your knives to last, maintenance is crucial, and if you have a few rusty ones sitting in your drawer, the wine cork from your next bottle is all you need to give them a refresh.

A wine cork has just the right surface to gently remove any rust or water stains without scratching or damaging the knife, as opposed to something more abrasive. And its small size makes it easy to hold and target specific spots, leaving your knife looking shiny and new. Using the flat part of the cork, you can rub it along the clean, dry blade until any signs of rust or discoloration are removed. Rinse and wash your knife as you usually would, and make sure to dry it well to avoid further rusting.