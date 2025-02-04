What Can You Do When The Cork Breaks Off In A Wine Bottle?

Wine corks are an imperfect, oftentimes frustrating, but necessary step of dealing with a good bottle of wine. By a "good bottle of wine," we mean everything from those $10 Aldi wines to the expensive ones that require an oddly-shaped decanter. Most wines come with a small, cylindrical cork which protects the liquid inside from mold and bacteria while still allowing a small amount of oxygen to enter the bottle. Whether you're opening a cheap bottle of red table wine or a $4,000 bottle of Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, you run the risk of finding a broken wine cork.

If you stumble across a broken cork (or a cork so crumbly it leaves chunks of debris floating in the bottle), there are a few things you can do. If the cork is broken clean in half, leaving a large piece wedged in the neck of the bottle, you can take a wine key and gently pry the remainder of the cork through the opening at a 45-degree angle. If the wine key isn't working out, you can run the neck of the bottle under hot water for 30 seconds, causing the glass to expand which hopefully makes it easier for you to retrieve the broken cork. In the worst-case scenario, where the cork has fully crumbled into the bottle, your best option will be to strain the wine as you pour. Wouldn't want to accidentally give your guests a crunchy surprise as they sip on their merlot.