The Best Protein Bar On The Market Tastes Just Like A Candy Bar

When you grab a protein bar, chances are pretty high you aren't reaching for it for the taste. Still, getting in that bit of extra protein shouldn't be a struggle. To that end, we have this handy list of 16 protein bars, ranked worst to best, to help you navigate the sometimes overwhelming number of options available at the grocery store. To us, Built Puff is by far the best of the options you could reach for. With a semi-sweet layer of chocolate wrapping up a fluffy, marshmallow-y interior, you're more likely to think you're eating a candy bar than a protein bar with this one.

We tried the brownie batter flavor, which contains both milk and gelatin, so the only downside is that it's not going to pass for any plant-based protein junkies out there. Other than that, the protein it gets comes from a blend of collagen and partially hydrolyzed whey protein isolate. At 17 grams of protein per one bar serving, it packs a decent punch. These bars only have 6 grams of sugar, which is a bit of a feat given how decadent and treat-like they feel. Of the many protein bar brands you should buy or avoid, this one is definitely on our shopping list.