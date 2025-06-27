The Best Protein Bar On The Market Tastes Just Like A Candy Bar
When you grab a protein bar, chances are pretty high you aren't reaching for it for the taste. Still, getting in that bit of extra protein shouldn't be a struggle. To that end, we have this handy list of 16 protein bars, ranked worst to best, to help you navigate the sometimes overwhelming number of options available at the grocery store. To us, Built Puff is by far the best of the options you could reach for. With a semi-sweet layer of chocolate wrapping up a fluffy, marshmallow-y interior, you're more likely to think you're eating a candy bar than a protein bar with this one.
We tried the brownie batter flavor, which contains both milk and gelatin, so the only downside is that it's not going to pass for any plant-based protein junkies out there. Other than that, the protein it gets comes from a blend of collagen and partially hydrolyzed whey protein isolate. At 17 grams of protein per one bar serving, it packs a decent punch. These bars only have 6 grams of sugar, which is a bit of a feat given how decadent and treat-like they feel. Of the many protein bar brands you should buy or avoid, this one is definitely on our shopping list.
What are people saying about Built Puff protein bars?
The review summary on Built's website gives this bar 4.8 stars out of more than 4,000 reviews, which is a pretty impressive achievement. Reviewers lauded it for the delicious taste and complimented the texture for its marshmallow-like bounce. Amazon reviewers also gave it a high rating, with 77% of reviews being five stars. The bars are popular because they don't have the unpleasant flavor and gritty texture that some protein bars have, and instead taste very close to an actual dessert bar. The filling's springy but soft texture sees even more recognition here. Basically, people just seem impressed that it packs the wallop of a protein bar but without the questionable taste of other products.
Our least favorite protein bar is a classic PowerBar, and it, like many others, could really take a page from Built Puff bars. Other products can be so chewy you could yank out a filling, super chalky and bland, overly sweet, or lacking enough protein to make it worth your time. At around $26 for a box of 12 bars, these delicious and high-protein bars stack up pretty fairly next to other similar products we tried. Next time you're at the store, grab a box and see for yourself just how good this powerful treat is.