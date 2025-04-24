Our Least Favorite Protein Bar Is An (Unappetizing) Classic 

It's no secret that protein bars are usually consumed more for their nutritional content than their flavor. If you expect a triple chocolate brownie or banana cream pie protein bar to taste anything like the delicious dessert by which it's theoretically inspired, you're likely to be disappointed. Still, that doesn't mean these convenient and protein-packed snacks have to taste completely terrible. These days, the protein bar aisle offers seemingly endless options for every palate and nutritional need, and many of these bars are actually pretty delightful. Unfortunately, there are a few which are truly unappetizing.

Luckily for you, we've done the dirty work of determining which protein bar brands to buy and which to skip. More importantly, we sampled 16 of the most widely available protein bars and ranked them from worst to best. The brand that earned the dubious honor of being our least favorite is a classic of the category: PowerBar. This brand has been around since the 1980s, and it's safe to say most of us have struggled to peel the wrapper off a chewy, slab-like, mystery-flavored PowerBar at some point or other. In this case, old isn't gold. The Takeout's reviewer found PowerBars dense, dry, dull, and generally void of flavor and joy. Other reviewers have criticized the bar's brick-like quality and overwhelming stickiness. In other words, PowerBar is a brand that's probably best avoided.