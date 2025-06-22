The Creamiest Oatmeal Is Made In A Skillet, Not A Pot

When cooking oatmeal, you might think the only choice you have is between putting a bowl in the microwave or heating a pot on the stove. While Ina Garten's go-to breakfast is microwave oats, there is another, more ideal method to make a creamy batch of oatmeal: Cook it on the stove in a skillet rather than a pot. This trick, while slightly more demanding of your attention, results in a much creamier meal.

Ann Ziata, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, explained to The Takeout why using a skillet — or, more specifically, a nonstick pan — is so optimal for making oatmeal. "Oatmeal gets its 'creaminess' from starch that has been released from the grains into the surrounding milk or water, which thickens the liquid as it cooks," Ziata told us, and she shared a number of ways to coax as much starch from the oats as possible.

"First, the nonstick coating will prevent starch particles from sticking to the side of the pan. Less starch on the pan means more starch mixed in and incorporated into the oatmeal," she said. The wider surface area of pans also makes a major difference in oatmeal's consistency. "A pan with a wide diameter will allow more water to evaporate more quickly, thus resulting in a thicker oatmeal," Ziata noted. With a pan rather than a pot, you'll also have to stir more frequently to encourage even cooking — this has an additional benefit. "Extra stirring helps release more starch from the oat grains, which will lead to a creamier porridge," she said.