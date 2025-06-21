Look Out For This Pastry Red Flag When Eating At Buffets

Eating at a buffet is always fun. You have a variety of foods to choose from, the freedom to serve yourself, and you get to try a few new dishes. Of course, it can be tempting to put a bit of everything on your plate, but it might be worth skipping some buffet foods. While hitting the pastry section is usually fine, there's one red flag to watch out for: The pastries aren't covered.

Uncovered pastries (or any other uncovered foods) can easily be contaminated by germs from people sneezing or coughing and by flies or other insects settling on them. Plus, if the pastries are in an open basket, chances are other people have touched the pastry you're eyeing. Yep, we definitely think this is one of the buffet red flags you shouldn't ignore. Hygiene aside, uncovered pastries will also dry out much quicker due to the air exposure, so your croissant or danish will likely be stale — which just isn't worth the risk.