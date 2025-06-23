Give Mac And Cheese A Tangy Upgrade With This Popular Condiment

When you're looking for cheesy, carb-loaded comfort food, it's hard to beat mac and cheese. Whether you love it extra creamy or crispy and baked, it's a dish full of nostalgia and versatility. You might already be adding ingredients like bacon or evaporated milk, but popping in a spoonful of mustard will take your mac and cheese to another level.

Mustard is a great way to bring a tangy element to your mac and cheese while cutting through the richness of the creamy sauce. A small amount will actually enhance the cheese flavors, rather than overpower them. And since mustard is a natural emulsifier, it will also help bind the cheese sauce together. So, if you want a well-rounded, flavorful mac and cheese, look no further. The best mustard for the job is Dijon since it has less vinegar in it compared to something like yellow mustard, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the cheese sauce. Alternatively, you can also add some dry mustard instead.