Give Mac And Cheese A Tangy Upgrade With This Popular Condiment
When you're looking for cheesy, carb-loaded comfort food, it's hard to beat mac and cheese. Whether you love it extra creamy or crispy and baked, it's a dish full of nostalgia and versatility. You might already be adding ingredients like bacon or evaporated milk, but popping in a spoonful of mustard will take your mac and cheese to another level.
Mustard is a great way to bring a tangy element to your mac and cheese while cutting through the richness of the creamy sauce. A small amount will actually enhance the cheese flavors, rather than overpower them. And since mustard is a natural emulsifier, it will also help bind the cheese sauce together. So, if you want a well-rounded, flavorful mac and cheese, look no further. The best mustard for the job is Dijon since it has less vinegar in it compared to something like yellow mustard, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the cheese sauce. Alternatively, you can also add some dry mustard instead.
Incorporating mustard into mac and cheese
If you're adding in Dijon mustard, you only need 1 tablespoon of mustard per 1 pound of pasta, but feel free to start with less if you're unsure and add more to taste. For the smoothest texture, mix the mustard into the bechamel mixture once it's thickened. Make sure you're mixing until the mustard has fully blended into the sauce — nobody wants to get a spoonful of pure mustard with their pasta.
For those using dry mustard, 2 teaspoons per 1 pound of macaroni is a good place to start. It's best to add it after your béchamel sauce has thickened, since this allows you to taste test if necessary. And remember, mixing it well is key for a smooth, uniform sauce.
Mustard's flavors work well with most cheeses, but using a blend will make it shine (like with this 3-cheese mac and cheese recipe). For example, try a sharp cheese like cheddar (which mustard naturally enhances) mixed with a mild, creamy cheese like Gouda (which gets a subtle brightness from the mustard). Who knew that a flavorful, tangy mac and cheese was just a spoonful away?