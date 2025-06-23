How To Tell If A Sparkling Wine Is Dry Or Sweet

Although many sparkling wines look similar when poured into a glass, the reality is that this delightfully bubbly beverage comes in a variety of flavors and levels of sweetness. For the novice, it can be difficult to determine if what's in your hand at the wine store is sweet or dry (dry simply means "not sweet"). There are some key words to look for on the label of any given sparkling wine that will help you choose one that you'll love.

Because there are several kinds of sparkling wines on the market, the wording on labels can vary widely. For example, some of the terms used to describe the sugar or lack thereof in a bottle of Champagne will differ from a bottle of Spanish cava or Italian prosecco. With Champagne, the driest you can get will be indicated with the words "brut nature" or "brut zero." Extra brut denotes the next level of dryness, followed by brut, extra dry, dry, demi-sec, and doux, which is the sweetest type of Champagne you can get. So, if you like a good balance of sweet and dry in your Champagne, one labeled as "extra dry" will put you right in the middle of the dry-sweet scale.

Cava wines share some of the French terminology used for Champagnes. From driest to sweetest on the Spanish equivalent, look for brut nature, extra brut, brut, extra seco, seco, semi-seco, and dulce. From driest to sweetest, prosecco from Italy is identical to Champagne in its descriptors save for the sweetest, which is called dolce.