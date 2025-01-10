Brut Vs Extra Dry Champagne: What's The Difference?

Everyone loves a glass of bubbly to celebrate something exciting like the New Year, an anniversary, or a birthday. But, if you're spending your cash on true Champagne, you'll probably want to decode a few things on the label before popping that cork. One signifier you'll notice on some Champagne bottles is the term "Brut," while others might be labeled "extra dry." So, what exactly is the difference between Brut and extra dry Champagne?

First off, Champagne is labeled according to its sweetness levels. In the case of Brut (which means "raw" or "unrefined"), it's the least sweet Champagne type of them all and must include less than 12 grams of added sugar per liter. The reason you see so many bottles labeled with "Brut" is because it's the most common type of sparkling wine available.

The "extra dry" descriptor then is slightly confusing, because it technically describes a type of Champagne that's sweeter than Brut. However, the difference is not as large as you might think. While Brut has up to 12 grams of sugar per liter, extra dry Champagne hovers between 12-17 grams of added sugar per liter.