What's The Difference Between Cava And Prosecco?

Like many people, when I turned 21 (ages ago), I couldn't wait to try all the fruity, colorful, cheekily-named drinks which all my older college friends were ordering before me. As I got older, I discovered I really didn't like many of the more vivid or flamboyant drinks, but I truly loved sparkling wine. All these years later (and even though I don't get carded anymore, boo-hoo), holding a long-stemmed glass of bubbly instantly makes me feel elegant, even on my worst hair day. But what's in my glass is almost never actual Champagne, even if it looks identical to it.

My glass is typically filled with prosecco or cava, two effervescent, sunny-colored wines that walk and talk like French Champagne but which are much friendlier to my budget. You can find excellent versions of each at approachable price points. Despite their similarities, the two types of wine are quite different; from the grapes they're made with to where they're from and how they get their sparkle. Prosecco is inherently Italian and a key ingredient in the darling summer beverage, Aperol Spritz. Cava, on the other hand, comes from Spain and is used to create the thirst-quenching Aigua de Valencia. Like Champagne, prosecco and cava can legally only be labeled as such if they're made in specifically designated regions in their respective countries.