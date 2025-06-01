Make Jell-O Exciting This Summer With A Sparkling Addition

A batch of Jell-O with an exciting, bubbly twist might be the move this summer. The fun twist can be a soda like Sprite or a sparkling wine like Champagne. If using Sprite, choose any Jell-O flavor. Boil water like usual and use it to dissolve the powder completely, then add chilled Sprite instead of the typical cold tap water the box asks for. To keep some of the soda's carbonation, make sure the Sprite is really cold and mix it in slowly. If you let it sit for a moment after you've poured in the soda, it'll help keep a stronger fizz. Sprite Jell-O will mostly taste like whatever Jell-O flavor you picked, but the soda does add a light citrus touch.

When using Champagne or prosecco for your Jell-O, select an unflavored box. This lets the wine's notes come through. First, you need to bloom (soften and hydrate) the unflavored Jell-O. Sprinkle one packet over a quarter cup of your chilled sparkling (or cold water) in a bowl. Let it sit for 10 minutes until spongy. While it blooms, warm a cup of your sparkling wine or an alcohol-free sparkling juice or wine in a pan with a quarter cup of sugar until the sugar dissolves. Remove the pan from the heat before it simmers or boils so the wine keeps its bubbles. Add the Jell-O and stir until it dissolves. Finally, mix in the remaining cold sparkling (about 2 cups). This creates a bowl of Jell-O with a layered taste which highlights the dry, sweet, or fruity notes of your chosen sparkling wine.