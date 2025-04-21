Is Alcohol-Free Wine Ever Worth Your Time?

Alcoholic beverages tend to be the most expensive drinks on the market, which means some people are giving up alcohol to save money. And while there are many non-alcoholic beverages available that won't hit your wallet as hard, dealcoholized wine isn't one of them.

"Non-alcoholic wines go through the same production process as traditional wines — with the added step of removing the alcohol," Romanul explained. "That extra stage requires specialized equipment and care to preserve flavor and aroma, making the process even more labor- and cost-intensive than conventional winemaking." The price tag on a bottle of non-alcoholic wine will definitely scare some people off, but if you're serious about cutting back, finding ways to celebrate special occasions without alcohol is easier with these kinds of alternatives.

But the question remains: Is alcohol-free wine worth your money and time? Ultimately, that's up to you. But if you're curious about alternatives, supporting the zero-proof wine scene is a great way to help it build into something even better than it is today. Romanul put it this way: "The dealcoholized wine market has grown rapidly, and we're now seeing options with depth, structure, and real character that simply weren't available before. And while there are plenty of incredible non-alcoholic drinks out there, if wine is what you're craving, you won't be disappointed — there are more high-quality options than ever."

Booze-free drinking has never really gone out of style, but now, even alcohol manufacturers like White Claw are going booze-free with some products. If you want to see offerings continue to improve, the best thing you can do is support the industry as a consumer.