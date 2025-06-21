Why Dr Pepper Comes In 3 Different Bottle Shapes

If you're a fan of Dr Pepper — one of the oldest soft drinks in America — you might've noticed that several variations of the soda's plastic bottles are available to purchase, even more so than other soda brands like it. This is the result of Keurig Dr Pepper — the company that creates Dr Pepper — partnering with both Coca-Cola and Pepsi to bottle its product in different parts of the country. So, instead of being confined to just one style of soda bottle, Dr Pepper is sold in three, with some fans even favoring one over the other when they find them at the store.

Which Dr Pepper bottles you can find depends on where the store you're at sources the popular drink from. Since Coca-Cola and Pepsi both have bottling rights to Dr Pepper in specific regions, it might be hard to find a specific style of Dr Pepper bottles if you live in an area that doesn't receive shipments from those specific regions. This agreement is seen by many as mutually beneficial for Dr Pepper, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola in one way or another, since Dr Pepper doesn't need to pay to operate as many bottling factories, while the latter two are compensated for their role in producing the drink.