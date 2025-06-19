The Historic California Restaurant That Still Doesn't Have A Freezer

It's easy to get used to the marvels of the modern world. Once upon a time, oranges were such a big deal to have in winter that people got them in their stockings for Christmas — and they were thrilled about it. With that in mind, the prospect of returning to the days when you could not, in fact, eat anything you want whenever you want may seem daunting. But if you go to The Old Place, an old-time restaurant in California that doesn't have a freezer, you may get a taste of what it was like before the advent of refrigeration.

The Old Place is located in Cornell, a small town that feels like a remnant of the Old West, even though it's located just two and a half miles away from Malibu. The restaurant is housed in a building that used to be Cornell's post office, which had stood derelict until being renovated into a restaurant by one Tom Runyon in 1970. Runyon could have easily turned the restaurant into something modern with rustic trappings, but he wanted to commit to the bit — that meant rescuing an old wooden bar from a demolished Las Vegas saloon, building a menu around hearty favorites like clams and ribeye steaks, and, most crucially, forgoing a freezer entirely. That means the restaurant runs out of certain dishes more quickly than others might, but it also ensures a certain authenticity that has its own appeal.