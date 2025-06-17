Why Some Brie Cheese Isn't Vegetarian (And How To Tell If It Is)
Brie is a popular cheese that might seem like an easy win for vegetarians, but it's actually a cheese that's not quite vegetarian-friendly. It's soft, creamy, made from cow's milk, and often takes center stage on cheese boards and baked appetizers. However, what one might not know is that the soft bite is typically achieved using animal rennet, which is an enzyme from calf stomachs, making it a cheese unsuitable for vegetarians, despite being made from cow's milk.
The good news is that some dairies now offer Brie made with microbial or plant-based enzymes, rather than animal rennet. These aren't always labeled with obvious tags, so you have to take the time to look at the ingredient list before you end up consuming something you don't intend to. That's where you might have to do your research a bit, but if you really want a product that lines up with your values, it's worth it.
And if you're okay with swapping out the dairy altogether, there are some tasty nut-based "Brie-style" cheeses that mimic that luxe melt without using any animal products at all. These alternatives deliver that signature Brie decadence. At the end of the day, there are no regulations in place that require vegetarian-friendly labeling, so keep an eye on labels and know which companies you can trust.
How to spot vegetarian Brie in the cheese aisle
Your best odds of finding vegetarian-approved Brie start in grocery stores that focus on transparency. Certain brands do a better job of specifying the source of their enzymes, and many list "vegetarian rennet" right on the label. Small-budget labels that use ambiguous terms like "enzymes" or "lysozyme" are worth skipping, unless confirmed otherwise. You'd be surprised how often even big brands leave that detail out, so you never want to assume.
Specialty cheese shops can be goldmines, but only if you ask. Many artisan producers use plant or microbial rennet, but they might not be aware of whether shoppers care or not. Don't be afraid to stroll up in there like a boss and ask them outright if their rennet is plant-based. If they can't give you a straight answer, they're fumbling around for words, or it just seems like something is sketchy, skip it. For extra detective work, many local creamery websites post their ingredients online.
If you're shopping on a budget or prefer mainstream brands, keep in mind that Brie that claims to be "organic" might still use animal enzymes. Likewise, white-mold cheeses labeled "authentic" or "traditional" with no further detail might fall outside your diet as well.
Dairy-free and vegetarian alternatives
Just like we have nut-based milk for vegans and those who may have an allergy to dairy products, there's a wave of nut-based cheeses that mimic the texture and consistency of Brie cheese. Usually crafted with almonds, cashews, or macadamia nuts, you can trust these products to deliver that satisfyingly creamy texture that you're looking for.
These non-dairy alternatives are fully vegan, typically made using age-old cheese techniques, so tap in if you don't want to worry about checking any labels. Another thing you might want to know is that vegan cheeses are usually sticky and gooey, because they use ingredients like starches, plant-based oils, and emulsifiers to mimic the meltability of dairy cheese. Without casein (a milk protein), these alternatives rely on gelatinized starch and fats to create that stretchy, creamy texture. That being said, cashew or almond-based cheese will have a slightly different mouthfeel, since it might be a little too sticky or gooey compared to Brie, but the flavor-profile should be similar enough to satiate your Brie craving.
For plant-based rennet cheese lovers wanting to stick to dairy, options like Marin French's vegetarian Brie are known for offering the same soft-ripened consistency using microbial enzymes. So, whether you're fine with cow's milk or sidestepping dairy, today's market makes it possible to enjoy Brie's indulgence — at least to some degree.