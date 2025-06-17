Why Some Brie Cheese Isn't Vegetarian (And How To Tell If It Is)

Brie is a popular cheese that might seem like an easy win for vegetarians, but it's actually a cheese that's not quite vegetarian-friendly. It's soft, creamy, made from cow's milk, and often takes center stage on cheese boards and baked appetizers. However, what one might not know is that the soft bite is typically achieved using animal rennet, which is an enzyme from calf stomachs, making it a cheese unsuitable for vegetarians, despite being made from cow's milk.

The good news is that some dairies now offer Brie made with microbial or plant-based enzymes, rather than animal rennet. These aren't always labeled with obvious tags, so you have to take the time to look at the ingredient list before you end up consuming something you don't intend to. That's where you might have to do your research a bit, but if you really want a product that lines up with your values, it's worth it.

And if you're okay with swapping out the dairy altogether, there are some tasty nut-based "Brie-style" cheeses that mimic that luxe melt without using any animal products at all. These alternatives deliver that signature Brie decadence. At the end of the day, there are no regulations in place that require vegetarian-friendly labeling, so keep an eye on labels and know which companies you can trust.