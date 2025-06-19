How Defrosting Pans Work And What You Should Never Thaw On Them

Cooking takes time. In addition to the minutes needed to cook the dish over heat, there's also the time needed to prepare the ingredients, and that includes thawing the meat. The goal is to ensure the protein is evenly thawed and safe for cooking without committing mistakes that can be avoided when defrosting meat. Of course, there's a right way to thaw frozen food, but not everyone has the luxury of time to thaw frozen meat in the fridge for 12 hours. And while microwaving is the fastest way to melt the liquid in frozen meat, it does not guarantee even thawing all the time.

Enter defrosting pans, also known as defrosting boards or trays. These flat metal boards are supposedly designed to cut the time it takes to defrost frozen food. The tray is made of either a copper or aluminum sheet with silicone coating. How this works is up to the laws of thermodynamics, particularly how heat is transferred between two objects with different temperatures.

Since a defrosting pan is made of heat-conducting metal, it transfers the warmer temperature of the kitchen to the meat that is being thawed on its surface. At the same time, the colder temperature in the meat is transferred to the tray. As a result, the frozen meat thaws faster than when left on the counter without the defrosting pan or placed in the fridge. Essentially, this means that f you're in a hurry, you don't need to throw frozen burger patties on the grill anymore, because thawing trays can hasten the defrosting process for you.