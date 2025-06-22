One Major Sausage Recall Pulled Nearly A Million Pounds Of Meat Off The Shelves

No food is entirely immune to being pulled from the shelves if it fails to meet Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards. In recent years, food recalls have been on the rise, but a massive sausage recall which affected millions occurred as recently as 2017. The sausage manufacturer Century Packing had to put out a recall on nearly 1 million pounds of chicken sausage products it had produced between January 1, 2015 and February 13, 2017 because of a labeling mishap. The thermally processed chicken sausage contained monosodium glutamate (MSG, as it's commonly known as) which wasn't declared on any of the product's ingredient lists.

The chicken sausage had been distributed primarily throughout Florida and Puerto Rico to be sold in grocery stores and used in schools, but the FDA requires food manufacturers to list every ingredient used in a food product on the label. So, in 2017, when a standard label verification procedure led to the discovery of MSG as an ingredient in bouillon seasoning that went into the chicken sausage, a recall was necessary. A large-scale recall can elicit concern thanks to some of the deadliest food recalls to sweep the United States, but the Century Packing MSG incident was purely a labeling mishap. The issue wasn't exactly life-threatening.