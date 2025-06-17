Duff Goldman's Favorite Ice Cream Can Be Found At Almost Every Grocery Store

Great desserts don't have to cost a lot, feature little-known ingredients, or be hard to find. Take ice cream, for example. Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman has likely sampled all kinds of gourmet ice cream and gelato, but when it comes to the one he likes most, it's Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream. Goldman likes splashing Kahlua liqueur into his desserts, so he is obviously a big fan of coffee flavor — he believes the widely available version from Häagen-Dazs best marries it with ice cream.

Goldman described Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream as "rich and velvety and just perfect" to Mashed and explained why it's a step above the rest: "I think one, it's probably the coffee that they're using, but two, I think it's just because it's premium, so it doesn't have a lot of overrun." Häagen-Dazs' coffee ice cream is made with Brazilian coffee beans and just four other ingredients: cream, skim milk, cane sugar, and egg yolks. This ice cream is actually designated as "super premium," a term that means the product is high in fat, uses high-quality ingredients, and has very low overrun.

The amount of air that is whipped into ice cream is known as the overrun. The lower the overrun, the richer and creamier it is, and Häagen-Dazs' overrun is only around 20%. Interestingly, Rose Mattus, who founded Häagen-Dazs in 1960 with her husband Reuben, said the low overrun began as a fluke. That signature texture came about because of a broken air injector at a processing plant early on.