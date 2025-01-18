Is There Actually Alcohol In Boozy Häagen-Dazs Flavors?
In 1960 in the Bronx in New York City, Polish entrepreneurs and married couple Reuben and Rose Mattus decided to take a risk in the ice cream business and struck gold. You might think that with a unique name like "Häagen-Dazs," the brand's moniker might have some significant meaning behind it. However, the name Häagen-Dazs was in fact dreamt up solely to help the couple stand apart from other brands on the market. Häagen-Dazs started with three simple flavors — vanilla, coffee, and chocolate – but, today, the brand offers more than 50 varieties. Its luxury ingredients, affordable price tag, and humble origins make it a true example of the "American dream."
What's so great about Häagen-Dazs is that there's a flavor for everyone. But, it wasn't until 2019 that the company decided to debut its "Häagen-Dazs Spirits" collection, a line of alcohol-infused ice creams. So, now you're probably wondering if these new additions really have alcohol in them or if it's just a tricky gimmick. Turns out, there is booze in these select flavors, but you'd have to eat a lot of it to get a buzz.
How much alcohol does a tub of Häagen-Dazs contain?
Before you rush to your nearby grocery store to stock up on boozy Häagen-Dazs, you'd probably like to know how much alcohol is in each portion. While the company is always up for trying something new, it isn't trying to get people drunk. You won't have to whip out your ID at the checkout counter. All of the Häagen-Dazs Spirits options contain 0.5% alcohol, so again, you'd need to eat a LOT of 14-ounce containers before you'd feel any effects. Like many alcohol-infused foods, the additive is merely there to carry flavor and complement the deliciously creamy ingredients.
A great way to enjoy these Häagen-Dazs flavors is to pair them with cocktails or cream liqueurs. The velvety blend of ice cream and booze already screams decadence, so it makes sense that they'd complement sophisticated mixed drinks. Flavors like Irish Cream Brownie or Rum Tres Leches would go well with a whiskey-based drink, while Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle or Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch could be great additions to a root beer float. Hopefully, these subtly alcoholic ice creams will be the first of many boozy Häagen-Dazs flavors to debut.