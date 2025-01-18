Is There Actually Alcohol In Boozy Häagen-Dazs Flavors?

In 1960 in the Bronx in New York City, Polish entrepreneurs and married couple Reuben and Rose Mattus decided to take a risk in the ice cream business and struck gold. You might think that with a unique name like "Häagen-Dazs," the brand's moniker might have some significant meaning behind it. However, the name Häagen-Dazs was in fact dreamt up solely to help the couple stand apart from other brands on the market. Häagen-Dazs started with three simple flavors — vanilla, coffee, and chocolate – but, today, the brand offers more than 50 varieties. Its luxury ingredients, affordable price tag, and humble origins make it a true example of the "American dream."

What's so great about Häagen-Dazs is that there's a flavor for everyone. But, it wasn't until 2019 that the company decided to debut its "Häagen-Dazs Spirits" collection, a line of alcohol-infused ice creams. So, now you're probably wondering if these new additions really have alcohol in them or if it's just a tricky gimmick. Turns out, there is booze in these select flavors, but you'd have to eat a lot of it to get a buzz.