Make The Ultimate 4th Of July Fruit Salad With A 3-Ingredient Upgrade

A variety of chopped berries, peaches, and melon tossed together is really only a bowl of fruit — unless you add a dressing. Then, it becomes fruit salad. If this is new to you, consider this your sign to try it for the Fourth of July — or any summer gathering, for that matter — and watch all your guests go back for seconds. While you probably have a favorite salad dressing that's perfect for greens, there's definitely no balsamic vinaigrette, thousand island, or any other savory type of dressing going on top of fruit salad. Instead, it's a sweet syrup made simply from honey, lime juice, and fresh grated ginger.

This unique blend not only enhances the flavor of the fruit, but it also helps to preserve it. The acid from the lime inhibits undesirable browning from occurring once certain fruit is exposed to oxygen, and the honey provides a natural, floral sweetness. The sugar from the honey also releases juices in the fruit, adding extra flavor to the dressing. While the grated ginger may sound too overpowering, its warming flavor complements the fruit, lime, and honey, marrying the flavors together.

To make this three-ingredient dressing, mix ½ cup honey, the juice of one lime, and one to two tablespoons of finely grated ginger in a small bowl. Pour this mixture over your favorite summer fruit, and gently toss until the whole salad is coated with the dressing.