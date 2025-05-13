Don't Throw Out Citrus Peels When You Could Use Them To Make This Sweet Spread

Citrus fruits liven up our meals with a rainbow of colors and bright flavors. Oranges and tangerines burst in your mouth with juicy sweetness while the tartness of lemons and limes boosts savory and sweet dishes alike, from appetizers to desserts. But unless you're zesting the fruit, the peels usually get tossed in the trash. Try using them instead to make a sweet marmalade, one of the many reasons to stop throwing away citrus peels.

What exactly is marmalade? It's similar to jam (both produced by cooking down fruit with sugar), but marmalade is made with citrus fruit and includes the peel. Orange marmalade is traditional, particularly from bitter Seville oranges, but you can make it with any citrus fruit; from oranges, lemons (like the mellower Meyer lemons), and tangerines to grapefruit, lime, and kumquats. You can also combine different ingredients together, including non-citrus fruit.

The marmalade-making process involves cooking the fruit and peel in water until they're softened then stirring in sugar until completely dissolved. You continue cooking the mixture until it sets. Lemon zest or juice is sometimes added to any flavor because its high pectin level helps the marmalade set and adds extra flavor. Recipes use varying ratios, but a good place to start is a 1:1:1 ratio by weight — such as 1 pound fruit, 1 pound (2 cups) water, and 1 pound (2 cups) sugar. From there, you can adjust to see what works best. It also depends on the fruit, since a tart fruit will likely need more sugar.