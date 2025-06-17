Why Some Grocery Stores Tuck In Potatoes At Night

It sounds like a child's notion of what might happen on the night shift at the local supermarket. What do you mean, grocers tuck in their potatoes at night? Do they tenderly pull the covers up over their darling tuber heads, bidding them sweet dreams? Do they read "Goodnight Moon" to the cans of Campbell's soup? Do they leave a glass of warm milk out in the dairy aisle? (We can keep going, we have a dozen more of these.) As whimsical as it may sound, there's actually a pretty solid reason why grocery store owners might cover up their taters. By keeping the light from shining on the potatoes, they can keep their produce fresh and unspoiled. After all, potatoes that aren't in the right state can make you sick.

It's easy to forget these days, but potatoes are part of a family of plants that are ... well, poisonous. Potatoes (not to mention tomatoes, as well as other plants like tobacco and peppers) are part of the nightshade family, which contain alkaloids that can cause nausea, diarrhea, and fever. The potatoes you see in the supermarket produce aisle don't have a lot of alkaloids in them, but if they turn green, that's a sign that there are higher than usual levels of a toxic alkaloid called solanine.