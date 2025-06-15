For many American families, the holiday dinner table wouldn't be complete without a ham. And for decades, if you wanted a particular kind of cured pork, you bought a Smithfield ham. Known for its smoky, savory flavor and traditional Southern roots, Smithfield has been a beloved household name, especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. But what many consumers don't realize is that this iconic American brand is no longer American-owned. It has been under Chinese ownership since 2013.

While the practice of curing ham in Smithfield, Virginia, had existed for centuries, the creation of Smithfield Foods as a formal company began in 1936. Founded by Joseph Luter, the company was originally a small, family-run business focused on processing and packaging pork products. Virginia is known for its ham, so to protect the integrity of the pork products made there, the state has passed laws to define what could be legally considered a "Smithfield ham." Even today, you can see a ham from 1902 — or view the oldest ham in the world live on a webcam – at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield.

Smithfield Foods' legacy as the leader of ham-making was tied to both the quality of the pork and the care taken in its preparation. Over the decades, the company expanded into one of the largest pork producers in the United States. So when Smithfield Foods was acquired by WH Group — a Chinese conglomerate producing the most pork in the world — for $4.7 billion, it was a big freaking deal.