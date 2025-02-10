The History Of The Oldest Ham In The World Before Its Webcam Fame

Tucked away in the tiny hamlet of Smithfield, Virginia, lies an incredible piece of preserved pork famous enough to have its own museum exhibit, Twitter account, and live webcam — the "ham cam." What makes this unlikely relic more than just a quirky local attraction is a testament to the art of curing and the enduring charm of Americana. This historic ham is more than a century old, dating back to 1902, when it was cured by P.D. Gwaltney Jr., the owner of one of the most successful pork-processing companies in Virginia. Gwaltney learned viral marketing from the best: His own father had a peanut business that he promoted by carrying around a legume from his personal crop that had the year it was grown (1890) etched onto it. Peanut crops were abundant in Virginia after the Civil War, and many farmers would let their pigs loose after harvest to gobble up any leftovers.

This potent combination of peanut-fed pigs and an exceptional curing process (which makes country ham, not city ham) led to Smithfield Hams becoming a sought-after delicacy. Queen Victoria reportedly ordered six hams a week for her palace kitchen. The hams became such a hot item that the Virginia legislature enacted strict rules about what qualified as Smithfield Ham: The pig must have been fed at least partially peanuts, and the ham must have been cured within Smithfield corporate limits. After the Gwaltneys' peanut business burned down, the family set their sights on dominating the ham industry — they just needed the right marketing gimmick.