The Telltale Signs That Your Ham Has Gone Bad
During the holidays, ham is likely to be on the menu and the last thing you need after planning your feast is to discover the meat has gone bad. Luckily, it's not difficult to tell, so you won't accidentally serve up a real-life version of "Green Eggs and Ham."
One sign is the texture of the ham. Usually, the "butt" end of the meat is tender and a bit fattier, whereas the other end is on the lean side and a bit tougher in texture. If it's gone bad, it will feel almost slimy, which means it's in the early stages of rotting. Along with texture, the ham will change color. Ham is usually pink before and after cooking. So, if it changes to a gray, brown, or even green color, it has likely gone bad.
Lastly, is the smell of your ham. The smell of it can depend on how it's cooked of course, but overall it would smell pleasant, salty, smoky (if you cook it that way), or slightly sweet if you put a honey glaze on top. Overall, it shouldn't cause your nose hairs to flare up! If it does and you catch a whiff of something rancid, you know to throw it straight in the trash. The smell is a great indicator, as most things have a foul odor when they've spoiled, even mustard.
How long can ham stay in the fridge?
Now that you know what to look out for in terms of signs your ham's gone bad, hopefully you manage to get it cooked and served before they show up! So, afterward, how do you package the leftovers, and for how long?
Thankfully you can have leftovers for up to five days if you have it sliced, just make sure to put it into an air-tight container or resealable bag. The same can be said for lunch meat-style ham (perfect for the best grilled cheese sandwich). If you haven't cooked your ham, yet, you can keep it in the fridge for two weeks.
It's also possible to freeze your ham so that it lasts longer than it would in the fridge. In either scenario, you'll want to make sure it's sealed properly with little chance of air seeping through. Depending on the condition of the ham, the shelf life will vary. For example, uncooked ham can last six months in the freezer, whereas cooked ham only lasts around four months. With proper storage, all that's left is to cut your ham like a pro.