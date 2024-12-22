The Telltale Signs That Your Ham Has Gone Bad

During the holidays, ham is likely to be on the menu and the last thing you need after planning your feast is to discover the meat has gone bad. Luckily, it's not difficult to tell, so you won't accidentally serve up a real-life version of "Green Eggs and Ham."

One sign is the texture of the ham. Usually, the "butt" end of the meat is tender and a bit fattier, whereas the other end is on the lean side and a bit tougher in texture. If it's gone bad, it will feel almost slimy, which means it's in the early stages of rotting. Along with texture, the ham will change color. Ham is usually pink before and after cooking. So, if it changes to a gray, brown, or even green color, it has likely gone bad.

Lastly, is the smell of your ham. The smell of it can depend on how it's cooked of course, but overall it would smell pleasant, salty, smoky (if you cook it that way), or slightly sweet if you put a honey glaze on top. Overall, it shouldn't cause your nose hairs to flare up! If it does and you catch a whiff of something rancid, you know to throw it straight in the trash. The smell is a great indicator, as most things have a foul odor when they've spoiled, even mustard.