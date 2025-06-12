Even Ina Garten Has To Do This Crucial Step Every Time She Uses The Oven

Growing up, my mom had a manual timer very similar to Ina Garten's. Because I often helped her in the kitchen, I learned to use it, too (which wasn't rocket science). When chocolate chip cookies went in the oven, I set the timer to 12 minutes. When rice was simmering, it was 15 minutes. Dried spaghetti took 10 minutes. And on Thanksgiving, that little timer was going off all day.

Mom had that same timer for decades. Only recently did she part with it, and not because it didn't work anymore (it was as good as new), but because of major downsizing due to a move. While these manual timers are one of Ina Garten's favorite kitchen tools for good reason, you don't necessarily need to run out and purchase one. The important thing with cooking is to set some kind of timer.

Most ovens come equipped with timers; this is often the one I use when I place a dish in the oven. But because I regularly need multiple timers, my next go-to is Alexa on my Echo Show. A quick, "Alexa, set timer for 10 minutes" is all I need to say for "her" to confirm that she's got it from there. Similarly, Siri can handle your timing needs as well, which brings me to the timer on a smartphone or watch. What I love about this option is that you can label the timer. Recently, I had four different timers going at once, and, in an effort to keep track of which timer was set for what purpose, I labeled each one. When my phone timer went off, I knew precisely which dish was done.