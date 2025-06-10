The Discontinued Pizza Snack That Fans Still Want Back 50 Years Later

It's no secret that pizza is one of America's favorite cuisines, even though it's one of the U.S. foods that are nothing like the original. In fact, cheese pizza was the fourth most popular dish in the country, according to GrubHub, in 2022. Those cravings largely began between 1945 and 1960 when the number of pizzerias and pizza chains in the U.S. exploded. Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, and Domino's (not to mention countless family-run establishments) were created during this time, serving pizza to the masses at affordable prices. Naturally, pizza-flavored snacks followed suit, including the short-lived Pizza Spins from General Mills. Introduced in 1968, the crunchy, poppable munchies were gone by 1975, much to the dismay of Baby Boomer and young Gen X fans.

By all accounts, Pizza Spins tasted great. Made with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and "pizza spices," they had a pretty authentic flavor and were even shaped like a pizza pie — or perhaps a wagon wheel — which may be where the "Spins" came from. General Mills released a number of crunchy snacks that mimicked popular foods in the '60s, including Bugles, which tasted like roasted corn, and Onyums, flavored like onion rings. Despite winning a Putman Food award in 1969, Pizza Spins weren't even sold for a decade, but many fans have shared their fondness for them on sites like Reddit and Facebook where a group called "We Miss Pizza Spins!" exists. Whether or not these nostalgic treats will make a reappearance is unclear, but America's taste for pizza certainly isn't going away anytime soon.