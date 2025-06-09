Where To Find The Best Chicken Parmesan Sandwich In Each State

There's no shortage of satisfying sandwiches out there, but we'd argue that a humble chicken Parmesan is the cream of the crop. The combo of a hoagie roll stuffed with a fried chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, and copious amounts of melted cheese makes for the epitome of carb-laden comfort food. But nailing this simple yet sensational sandwich is sometimes easier said than done.

Fortunately, for every chicken Parmesan sub that misses the mark with soggy bread or dry chicken, there's one that nails its sauce-to-cheese ratio and perfects the seasoning of its chicken. The U.S. is home to plenty of these gems, with each state harboring its own standout chicken parm sandwich. To save you the trouble of a cross-country quest to track these hoagies down for yourself, we've trawled through tried-and-trusted customer reviews and singled out the best of the best. From Alabama to Wyoming, here's the A to Z (or, well, A to W) of the tastiest chicken Parmesan sandwiches nationwide.