Where To Find The Best Chicken Parmesan Sandwich In Each State
There's no shortage of satisfying sandwiches out there, but we'd argue that a humble chicken Parmesan is the cream of the crop. The combo of a hoagie roll stuffed with a fried chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, and copious amounts of melted cheese makes for the epitome of carb-laden comfort food. But nailing this simple yet sensational sandwich is sometimes easier said than done.
Fortunately, for every chicken Parmesan sub that misses the mark with soggy bread or dry chicken, there's one that nails its sauce-to-cheese ratio and perfects the seasoning of its chicken. The U.S. is home to plenty of these gems, with each state harboring its own standout chicken parm sandwich. To save you the trouble of a cross-country quest to track these hoagies down for yourself, we've trawled through tried-and-trusted customer reviews and singled out the best of the best. From Alabama to Wyoming, here's the A to Z (or, well, A to W) of the tastiest chicken Parmesan sandwiches nationwide.
Alabama: The Filling Station in Birmingham
While this pizza restaurant gets plenty of praise for its pies, the chicken Parmesan sandwich has earned its fair share of rave reviews from customers. A hefty hand-breaded chicken breast is smothered in fresh mozzarella, basil, and Mama Lorino's marinara sauce then served in a ciabatta bun with your choice of sea salt battered fries, sweet potato fries, or balsamic fusilli pasta. Simple, filling, and — most importantly — delicious.
(205) 592-3455
5524 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35212
Alaska: Ski & Benny Pizza in Anchorage
Stellar seafood isn't the only culinary delight in Anchorage. For over 30 years, Ski & Benny Pizza has served up pies by the slice, as well as an impressive array of subs, of which the Chicken Parm Toasted Hero is a standout. With no unnecessary frills and just a classic stack of chicken, cheese, and tomato goodness, it's easy to see why some visitors prioritize dropping by for a hoagie when they're in town.
(907) 274-1114
820 Bilbo St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Nate's Italian Kitchen & CheeseSteaks in Tucson
As the name suggests, Nate's is a reliable hub of Italian-American cuisine for those passing through Tucson. Locals have highlighted the eatery as a favorite for chicken parm sandwiches. With massive portions and a masterful ratio of cheese and chicken to sauce and bread — not to mention extra marinara for dipping — it's one of the best in town.
(520) 339-4099
7074 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ 85730
Arkansas: Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom in Little Rock
Raduno takes a slightly different approach to the perennial chicken parm sandwich. Not only does it elevate the hoagie's flavor profile with a dash of pesto, but it encases the whole thing in focaccia bread to give it a slightly more sophisticated edge. If the abundance of glowing reviews scattered across the internet is anything to go by, the creativity pays off.
(501) 374-7476
1318 S Main St Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: Long Bridge Pizza Co. in San Francisco
You're never too far from your next great meal in The Golden City, but you'll want to make haste to Long Bridge Pizza Co. if you're specifically looking for a chicken Parmesan sandwich. Tempting though it may be to default to one of the sourdough pizzas, the sub promises a delectable blend of chicken, basil, provolone, and marinara, with even more sauce served on the side. The sub is only available on Wednesdays, but good things come to those who wait.
(415) 829-8999
2347 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Colorado: Pizzeria Leopold in Lakewood
The quality of the chicken cutlet is what makes Pizzeria Leopold's chicken Parmesan sandwich a menu standout for its regulars. Powered by a mouthwatering combination of marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, and a house-breaded chicken cutlet, it's no surprise that there's a long line of customers singing its praises online.
(303) 248-7208
1990 Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80214
Connecticut: Claudia's Grinder Shop in Farmington
Tucked away in an unsuspecting corner of the lush green landscapes that make up the town of Farmington, Claudia's Grinder Shop has an impressive lineup of sandwiches on its roster. Among them, the chicken parm sub went viral in 2024, sparking pilgrimages to the store. Customers can expect perfectly melted cheese, high-quality chicken, bold flavors, and generous portions. You can't argue with that.
instagram.com/claudiasgrindershop/
(860) 674-9525
1024 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
Delaware: Sabatina's Sandwich Shop in Delaware City
Sandwiches are Sabatina's specialty, but it's the Chicken Cutlet Parm that racks up some of the restaurant's most enthusiastic reviews. As ordered, the sub is composed of a fairly standard chicken, marinara, and provolone combo. While there's nothing wrong with keeping it classic, customers recommend tossing red peppers into the mix for an added kick.
(302) 751-3700
94 Clinton St, Delaware City, DE 19706
Florida: Stasio's Italian Deli & Market in Orlando
Novelty theme park food isn't the only culinary achievement in Orlando. Independent eateries like Stasio's contain multiple hidden gems, such as the restaurant's Chicken Parm Vodka. While the vodka sauce is what gives the sandwich an edge for many customers, it doesn't hurt that it's backed up by juicy chicken cutlets and flavorful cheese.
stasios-italian-deli-market.foodjoyy.com
(407) 277-7755
2320 E Robinson St, Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia: Jack's New Yorker Deli in Atlanta
Customers rave about multiple sandwiches at Jack's New Yorker Deli, which boasts two locations in northern Atlanta. Both serve an outstanding chicken Parmesan sub with meat that strikes the right balance of crispiness and juiciness. Topped with the dish's usual fixings, it has even managed to impress customers with admittedly high standards for the iconic sandwich.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Café Kaila in Honolulu
While Hawaii isn't exactly the first state that comes to mind when you envisage the go-to destination for a chicken parm sandwich, it's not short of quality — particularly if you drop by Café Kaila. Its chicken Parmesan panini features the standard combo of chicken cutlet, Parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara on sourdough, with the added twist of eggplant. This bonus ingredient has gone down a treat with customers, putting a Hawaiian twist on the classic dish.
(808) 732-3330
2919 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: MB Sandwich House in Boise
The Garlic Parmesan Chicken is a hit at MB Sandwich House, combining the eatery's iconic garlic buttered baguette with seasoned mayonnaise, chicken, and the house sauce. If you're not into garlic, this probably isn't the sub for you. If you are, restaurant regulars promise a fresh, flavorful meal that's a little bit different from your standard chicken parm sandwich.
(208) 345-6301
4510 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83705
Illinois: Ricobene's in Chicago
Yes, Chicago is home to deep-dish pizza pies galore (even if it's not the style of choice for a lot of its residents), but its foodie scene contains some equally spectacular sandwiches. Considered one of the city's best-kept secrets, Ricobene's chicken Parmesan sandwich takes the standard ingredients and transforms them into something special. The breaded chicken cutlet does most of the heavy lifting, but the rich red sauce and melted mozzarella also pull their weight.
(312) 225-5555
252 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60616
Indiana: Sahm's Tavern & Sports Bar in Indianapolis
Just like the rest of its menu, Sahm's Tavern & Sports Bar makes the chicken Parmesan sandwich with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. To be specific, it consists of fried chicken breast, homemade focaccia, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan, arugula, house tomato sauce, and a lemon and red pepper vinaigrette. The final product isn't the most traditional take on the dish, but it's still recommended by customers as the best Indianapolis has to offer.
(317) 388-5228
5632 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Iowa: Maggie's Rumble Room in Des Moines
Decked out in neon decor and motorcycle memorabilia, it would be easy to assume that Maggie's Rumble Room is just another joint serving generic bar fare. That couldn't be further from the truth, with customers hailing its chicken parm sandwich as a true gem. The hand-breaded cutlet is smothered with Maggie's homemade red sauce, mozzarella, and basil, and tied together with a toasted hoagie bun. Perfection.
(515) 245-9780
1430 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314
Kansas: The Kitchen in Wichita
The Kitchen keeps its chicken Parmesan sandwich fuss-free, with the usual trio of chicken, marinara, and mozzarella. Its simplicity allows the flavor of the homemade sauce to shine, with customers also impressed by the sheer quantity of sauce in each sandwich. If it ain't broke, right?
(316) 364-3557
3622 N Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220
Kentucky: The Post in Louisville
You can find two outlets of The Post in Louisville, but if you're after a sandwich, you'll need to visit the location in Germantown. The lineup of 10-inch hot subs includes a chicken Parmesan sandwich, which, controversially, uses grilled not fried chicken. The end result is tender and flavorful, served with a side of chips and singled out by some patrons as Louisville's best take on the classic dish.
(502) 635-2020
1045 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217
Louisiana: Francolini's in New Orleans
Francolini's makes sandwiches with fresh bread on a daily basis, and its chicken parm sandwich — which can also be made with chickpea meatballs — is no exception. Made exclusively from Thursdays to Mondays, it has racked up a respectable fan base in The Big Easy thanks to the quality of the chicken cutlets, homemade marinara, and melted mozzarella.
3987 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Angelo's Pizzeria in Bangor and Hampden
If you order a chicken Parmesan sandwich at Angelo's Pizzeria, you'll be treated to oven-baked French bread, cheese, homemade marinara, and breaded chicken, finished with tomato and lettuce. It's a simple yet satisfying combination, with customers left impressed by both the sandwich and the service at the two locations in Bangor and Hampden.
Multiple locations
Maryland: DiPasquale's Italian Marketplace in Baltimore
There are currently four DiPasquale's Italian Marketplace eateries dotted across Baltimore, with all but one serving a chicken parmigiana sandwich (Forno is the exception). With thin, crispy, breaded chicken, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce, the sub is relatively straightforward, but DiPasquale's goes big on portions and flavor.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: La Cascia's in Burlington
La Cascia's has been feeding the masses in Burlington for over 40 years, which means it's had plenty of time to perfect its chicken parm sandwich. Today, it's the fresh bread and chicken and the delicate balance between sauce and meat that impress customers most. If you want something more adventurous, it also offers the Chicken DiParma, which tosses prosciutto and red peppers into the mix. As an added bonus, the portions are generous, giving chicken parm sub hunters more bang for their buck.
(781) 272-5203
326 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803
Michigan: Rocco's Italian Deli in Detroit
If the wave of positive reviews is anything to go by, you can't go wrong with any sandwich at Rocco's Italian Deli. The Breast Chicken Parm, however, is a real standout. The chicken is crispy, juicy, and well-seasoned, the bread is fluffy, and the marinara wields just the right amount of tanginess. You can also get a pot of sauce on the side for dipping. What more could you want from a chicken Parmesan sandwich?
(313) 315-3033
3627 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: EaTo in Minneapolis
While EaTo is open for both lunch and dinner, you'll need to drop by for the former if you want to sample the chicken Parmesan sandwich. It consists of crispy breaded chicken breast, red sauce, and mozzarella, making for a killer combo. Plus, the sauce is served on the side to reduce any accidental mid-meal splatters. Customers also report that it manages to avoid feeling greasy, which is a common pitfall for chicken parm sandwiches.
(612) 208-1638
305 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Mississippi: Tavi's Salumeria in Gulfport
If you find yourself in the coastal city of Gulfport, be sure to check out the state's standout chicken Parmesan sandwich. Tavi's Salumeria tops its chicken cutlets with a flavor-packed vodka sauce, plus basil and three kinds of cheese (Pecorino, mozzarella, and provolone). The sandwich owes a hefty sum of its magic to the freshness of the ingredients, making it a must-order for regulars.
1618 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
Missouri: Biggie's Restaurant in St Louis
A family-run restaurant that prides itself on the dressings, marinades, and pasta sauces it makes from scratch takes the crown for Missouri's best chicken Parmesan sandwich. The dish is served on indulgent French bread – the highlight of the sandwich for some — with your choice of cottage cheese, slaw, fries, or waffle fries.
(314) 781-0060
3332 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63139
Montana: Bouilla in Hamilton
Hamilton is a small city with a population of just over 5,000 people, but a handful of those people are privy to a knockout chicken Parmesan sandwich recipe. Top-tier bread is the linchpin of the dish, serving as the perfect base for breaded chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, Parmesan cheese, and tomato jam. It's not the most traditional sub, but it's delicious enough to become a staple, even for out-of-towners.
(406) 361-0223
111 S 3rd St, Hamilton, MT 59840
Nebraska: Jams Old Market, Omaha
Jams Old Market is another eatery that puts its own spin on your standard chicken Parmesan sandwich. Ciabatta bread, bacon, spinach, red onion, and basil aioli accompany the more generic ingredients of tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, and tomato. The result is overflowing with flavor (and it doesn't hurt that the spinach makes you feel a bit healthier, too). Choose between its Omaha restaurants in either Midtown or Old Market.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Esther's Kitchen in Las Vegas
Away from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip and its abundance of buffets, Sin City's Arts District is home to Esther's Kitchen. The restaurant's Jidoria Chicken Parm sandwich (which sadly only features on the lunch menu) has been hailed by locals as the city's best, layering a large chicken breast on a fluffy sesame semolina roll with red sauce and provolone to create a bonafide flavor bomb.
(702) 570-7864
1131 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire: Jimmy's House of Pizza in Manchester
You can take your pick of tasty grinder sandwiches at Jimmy's House of Pizza, but the chicken Parmesan is one of the tastiest of the bunch. Patrons have singled out the sandwich — which is available in either an 8-inch or 10-inch serving — as a menu highlight, with the personable customer service only improving the dining experience.
(603) 669-3310
345 Kelley St, Manchester, NH 03102
New Jersey: M&P Biancamano in Hoboken
Picking the best chicken Parmesan sandwich in New Jersey is no small feat. This time, however, we have to tip the hat to M&P Biancamano — a Hoboken eatery that famously whips up its own mozzarella, locally known as "mutz." Not only is each chicken parm sandwich big enough to share, but it's stuffed with quality chicken cutlets and, unsurprisingly, next-level cheese.
(201) 795-0274
1116 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
New Mexico: Piccolino in Santa Fe
The chicken parmigiana sandwich served at Piccolino is a straightforward affair, with breaded chicken, marinara sauce, and mozzarella. But don't mistake basic for boring. The sub has won over customers with a flavor profile reminiscent of East Coast-style sandwiches and its generous portion size.
(505) 471-1480
2890 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM 87507
New York: Faicco's Italian Specialties in New York City
You can hardly move for tasty and innovative sandwiches in New York, but the Chicken Cutlet Parmigiano Hero at Faicco's is even better than most. We're talking thin, tender chicken cutlets wrapped up with hot, melted cheese in a sandwich that some have compared to the size of a football. What's not to love?
order.online/store/faicco's-italian-specialties-new-york-19916/
(212) 243-1974
260 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, United States
North Carolina: A Taste of Italy, Wilmington
The chicken parmigiana sandwich sold at A Taste of Italy is a no-frills affair, instead relying on the quality of the meat, cheese, and bread. Fortunately, all three deliver. According to regulars, the chicken is perfectly breaded, everything tastes fresh, and the bread is first-rate. The sandwiches are also huge, which is rarely bad news.
(910) 392-7529
1101 South College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403
North Dakota: Nardello's Pizza in Bismarck
Pizza may be the focus at Nardello's, but the sandwiches deserve just as much attention. The restaurant's chicken parmigiana sandwich — which is one of the owner's three favorite dishes — is layered with a hearty helping of provolone cheese, two fried chicken breasts, and homemade red sauce. It's a unique order to stack a chicken Parmesan sandwich, but it has proven to be a winning combo, with some even claiming that it's reminiscent of New York's best hoagies. Now that's saying something.
(701) 751-2320
1001 W Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503
Ohio: Murray Hill Market in Cleveland
There's a lot to love about the chicken Parmesan sandwich served at Murray Hill Market. The eatery — which doubles up as a grocery store — opts for melted provolone to finish its chicken cutlet and marinara sauce. Portions are generous, the ingredients taste fresh, and the bread wields just the right amount of crunch.
(216) 791-1900
2072 Murray Hill Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106
Oklahoma: Falcone's Pizzeria at multiple locations
Falcone's Pizzeria has multiple locations across Oklahoma where it rivals its New York-style pies with a chicken Parmesan sandwich. Reviews are consistently positive for this hot sub, especially if ordered with extra sauce or cheese. If you prefer a sandwich with a twist, you can also add your choice of ranch, Italian, blue cheese, Caesar, or vinaigrette dressing before enjoying it with a side of tater tots or salad.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Sit Tite in Portland
Served on a semolina roll from local bakery Dos Hermanos, the chicken Parmesan sandwich at Sit Tite makes things a little bit different with the inclusion of Asiago fonduta. The final product leaves a lasting impression with crunchy bread and a skillful balance of cheese and basil flavors.
6214 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Liberty Kitchen in Philadelphia
Two of the three Liberty Kitchen locations in Philadelphia serve the chain's beloved chicken Parmesan sandwich, made up of a breaded cutlet, garlic mayonnaise, marinara, provolone, pecorino, and nut-free basil pesto. While it isn't exactly a standard building block of the dish, pesto is a famously delicious addition to a chicken Parmesan sandwich. The creative risk pays off with a sandwich that hits all the right notes flavor-wise.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Mangiamo Grinders and Calzones in North Providence
If you're looking for a chicken Parmesan sandwich on the Mangiamo menu, you'll find it under the name The Liana Grinder. The sub is both mighty and satisfying, delivering delicious flavors and a large portion size. For its many fans, the chicken is just the right level of crispy, with the perfect ratio of tomato sauce and melted mozzarella — a balance that's harder to nail than you'd think.
instagram.com/mangiamo_on_smith/
(401) 349-5028
1958 Smith St, North Providence, RI 02911
South Carolina: Berkeley's in Charleston
The internet is packed with plentiful praise for Berkeley's chicken Parmesan sandwich. Relying on the flavors of mozzarella and the house grandma sauce, the sandwich — which comes courtesy of the restaurant's owners, New Jersey natives Marc and Elizabeth Hudacsko — is renowned for both its size and impact on the taste buds.
(843) 501-7779
624 ½ Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Pizza Cheeks in Sioux Falls
Pizza Cheeks has nailed New York-style pizza, so it makes sense that it's doing a darn good job in the hoagie department, too. Its chicken parm sandwich is served on a sesame seed roll, filled with melted mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil aioli. Reviews are stellar, with particular praise given to the freshness of the sauce and cheese.
(605) 271-0974
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Little Hats Italian Market at multiple locations
Sandwiches are made-to-order at Little Hats, meaning the breaded chicken, house marinara, mozzarella, salsa verde, Parmesan, and parsley are all piled onto an Italian sub roll before your very eyes. If you like your chicken Parmesan sandwiches super cheesy, you're in luck, as the bread also comes dusted with both garlic and cheese. Unsurprisingly, this extra-indulgent hoagie has a legion of local fans.
Multiple locations
Texas: Tony's Italian Delicatessen at multiple locations
You can find two Tony's Italian Delicatessen restaurants in Texas — one in Tomball and one in Montgomery — with both serving hot chicken Parmesan subs. Each bears the typical stack of chicken, marinara, and melted mozzarella, which combine to great effect. With reviews praising everything from the fresh bread to the excess of cheese, it's safe to say that this is a true all-rounder in the league of superb chicken parm sandwiches.
Multiple locations
Utah: Villaggio Pizzeria in Salt Lake City
Locals recommend dropping by Villaggio Pizzeria if you're seeking a great chicken Parmesan sandwich in Salt Lake City. The panko-crusted chicken cutlet is thick and tasty, while the other ingredients — such as the ciabatta bread and homemade marinara sauce — are lauded for their freshness and quality.
(801) 410-4355
3144 S State St Suite 1, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Vermont: Pascolo Ristorante in Burlington
Pascolo Ristorante is nestled in Burlington and offers a variety of Italian-American staples. Of course, that includes an excellent chicken Parmesan sandwich made with a tomato sauce, Maplebrook Farm mozzarella, and basil. If you want to add to the string of positive reviews, be sure to visit for lunch as the sandwich doesn't feature on the dinner menu.
(802) 540-1317
120 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Aldo's Italian Kitchen in Alexandria
A stone's throw away from Washington, D.C., Alexandria harbors a thriving culinary scene. Aldo's Italian Kitchen is one of its many gems, with a chicken Parmesan sandwich that's bursting with both flavor and fresh ingredients. Special mention goes to the homemade marinara sauce and top-quality bread.
(703) 888-2243
2850 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA 22314
Washington: Tat's Deli in Seattle
Tat's Deli may be located on the opposite side of the country, but it's got East Coast-style sandwiches down pat, with several West Coast newcomers claiming that it matches — or even outdoes — those back home. Fried chicken strips, house marinara sauce, and a mix of mozzarella and Parmesan sauce combine to create a chicken parm sandwich that has earned rave reviews from customers, with the crispiness of the meat a particular highlight for many.
(206) 264-8287
159 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: The Cellar in Blacksburg
For those who frequent The Cellar, the chicken parm sandwich is often cited as a standout dish thanks to its crusty bread, tasty sauce, and generous helping of meat. The West Virginian restaurant works its magic by topping the chicken cutlet with a trusty blend of house marinara sauce, gooey provolone, and Parmesan.
(540) 953-0651
302 N Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Wisconsin: Riley's Social House in Milwaukee
The beloved chicken Parmesan sandwich at Riley's Social House isn't your typical chicken Parmesan sandwich. For a start, the chicken (which is organic) is grilled. It's then laden with a mix of garlic bread crumbs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and if you so choose, spicy giardiniera, which customers claim goes a long way in elevating the flavor.
(414) 316-9118
411 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Cutty's Bar & Grill in Jackson Hole
Drop by Cutty's Bar & Grill if you're looking for a top-tier chicken Parmesan sandwich in Jackson Hole. With plenty of positive reviews declaring it the city's go-to spot for a stellar sub, you'll find a winning trio of provolone, breaded chicken cutlet, and tomato sauce in each sandwich.
(307) 201-1079
1140 WY-22, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
The U.S. is packed with delicious chicken Parmesan sandwiches, and this roundup is by no means a comprehensive list of every sub worth your time and money. It is, however, compiled of the sandwiches that racked up the most consistently positive customer reviews across various sites, such as Yelp, Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Google.
Naturally, some states provided more contenders for the best chicken Parmesan sandwich than others. For example, selecting the best of the best in New Jersey and New York was significantly harder than singling out a winner in other states where sandwiches don't play as critical a part in local cuisine. We prioritized the sandwiches that impressed customers with the quality of meat, ratio of cheese and sauce, and the freshness of their ingredients.