This New York Deli's Viral Sandwiches Ditch Bread For Pickles

While Seven Brothers may be in the spotlight at the moment, it's hardly the first to come up with the idea of using pickles instead of buns. A New Jersey deli known as Elsie's Sub Shop actually went into business as a pickle sandwich popup offering sandwiches served on scooped-out kosher pickles. When the proprietors opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2019, at first they were selling around 300 picklewiches per day, but five years later, the thrill may have worn off. By now, bread buns are the standard order at Elsie's, while pickle buns have been relegated to a low-carb option available at a slight upcharge.

Another food vendor known for putting things in pickle buns is The Tikki Turtle, which runs stands at fairs and festivals in New York State. One of its signature items is a Reuben picklewich, while another is a hotdog with sauerkraut, hot sauce, ketchup, and mustard (but no relish) all on a pickle bun. Even out in Omaha, Nebraska, a deli called Pickleman's was offering picklewiches back in 2018, but then, Omaha always has long been ahead of the trend when it comes to all things deli. This city, after all, can also lay claim to being the birthplace of the Reuben sandwich.