The Type Of Tuna You Should Avoid If You're Watching Your Mercury Levels

It's tough to get away from mercury in a fish-heavy diet. As the decades have passed, mercury from power plants and factories has had plenty of time to spread through the oceans and seep into the muscle tissue in swimming fish, and it's basically guaranteed that the tuna you're eating has at least a small amount. However, tuna is generally safe to eat (and extremely nutritious) even if you really shouldn't eat canned tuna every day for long stretches of time. Some species of tuna are heavier than others when it comes to mercury levels — among the most commonly sold types of tuna, the bigeye tuna is one that's worth avoiding if you're concerned.

Bigeye — also known as maguro or occasionally ahi tuna — has substantially more concentrated mercury than other tuna species when compared side by side. In fact, it has nearly twice as much as yellowfin and albacore, and several times as much as lower-mercury tunas like skipjack. You're most likely to see bigeye tuna in sashimi dishes because of how savory it tastes, and it's also sometimes chosen for tuna steaks. Canned light tuna is a popular fish with the lowest mercury levels, so if possible, you should be looking for light tuna or skipjack at the market (or on the tuna can's label).